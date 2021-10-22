Cancel drug patents when the public pays

Long before COVID-19 was on our radar, U.S. taxpayers were already shouldering a substantial share of domestic drugmakers' costs. Federal R&D funding topped $142 billion in fiscal year 2019, according to the National Science Foundation.

You and I helped pay 41% of all U.S. pharmaceutical R&D expenses in 2018. What does this level of largesse buy us? Access to new medicines once they progress through the FDA's glacial approval process, which normally takes up to 10 years, and the highest retail markups in the world.

Prescription drug prices are 2.56 times higher in the U.S. than in other countries, the Rand Corp. revealed in a January report. That figure includes generic medications sold at bottom dollar. For brand-name meds alone, American patients pay 3.4 times more than the world average.

Pharmaceutical giants often spend more on marketing than R&D. Marketing: Those achingly upbeat commercials urging you to ask your doctor about such-and-such before a lobotomized auctioneer speed-reads a list of side effects, convincing you to buy the medicine your taxes helped make at triple the price patients in Europe will pay.