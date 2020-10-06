Candidates clash on reopening schools

RALEIGH — When Democrat Jen Mangrum and Republican Catherine Truitt filed to run for state superintendent of public instruction, neither could have expected that the central issue of the 2020 race would be whether to allow public schools to provide in-person instruction to North Carolina children.

No one would have seen it as a debatable issue. Of course local districts must teach their students in school, we all would have said. Most students couldn’t succeed without it. Many working parents couldn’t keep their jobs without it. The state constitution also requires it.

Yet here we are. Whether to reopen the state’s public schools is the central issue in the campaign, thanks to COVID-19 and the understandable concerns it raises about safety.

Mangrum, a former classroom teacher who now serves as an associate professor of education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, is the more skeptical of the two about reopening schools.

During a recent televised debate hosted by the N.C. Institute of Political Leadership and Spectrum News, she largely defended the go-slow approach of relying on distance learning during the fall semester. For teachers, Mangrum argued, the first responsibility is to protect student welfare. Delivering academic content is fourth on the priority list, she said.