CDC: Racism a threat to public health

We’ve seen the disparity play out during the pandemic as the rates of death and infection among people of color outpace that of white Americans. But to really get an understanding on the toll systemic racism plays on health, just look at police killings in a country where African Americans die at higher rates than other races at the hands of law enforcement. We are reminded too often.

It’s what makes us fearful of getting stopped for a traffic violation because it may turn deadly, even if we did nothing wrong. It’s what makes me worry when my husband is a little late coming home. It’s what makes Black parents teach their sons early on how to act if ever encountered by the police — because officers are not always out to protect. Too often we are looked at with immediate suspicion.

During the murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Minnesota, witnesses — visibly still traumatized almost a year later after the death of George Floyd — talked about the grief of watching Floyd die after Chauvin held him down with a knee to his neck for more than nine minutes. They expressed guilt for not being able to help because they were too afraid of what the police might do to them. A whole community was traumatized.