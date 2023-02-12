To celebrate February’s Black History Month, I thought it might be interesting to cite everyday conveniences that we use invented or co-invented by African Americans, according to history.com.

True, most people have heard about famous inventions like the light bulb, iPhone, microwave, streaming TV, etc., but there are countless other, often overlooked inventions that make our daily lives easier that were devised by creative Black innovators.

Take for instance the ironing board. Granted, ironing is one of the most tedious chores we do, but the board we use today was improved upon by Sarah Boone, an African American woman who was born enslaved. In fact, Sarah was one of the first Black women in U.S. history to receive a patent for her invention that made the original contraption of a straight board easier to use with her narrow, curved design.

Before security systems became a fixture in homes, an African American nurse, Mary Van Brittan Brown, devised an early security unit for her own home. She spent many nights at home alone in Queens, New York, while her husband was away and felt unsafe with high rates of crime in her neighborhood. So, in 1966, Brown invented a system that used a camera that could slide into and look through four peepholes in her front door. The camera’s view would then appear on a monitor in her home so she could survey any potentially unwanted guests.

She added other features to the system, including a microphone to speak to anyone at the door, a button to unlock the door, and a button to contact the police. Home security systems commonly used today took various elements from her design to further keep us safe.

With only an elementary school education, Black inventor (and son of an enslaved parent), Garrett Morgan came up with several significant inventions, including an improved sewing machine and the gas mask. However, one of Morgan’s most influential inventions was the first three-light traffic system invented in the 1920s. Thanks to the successes of his other inventions, Morgan bought a car and, as a motorist, he witnessed a severe car accident at an intersection in his city of Cleveland, Ohio. In response, he decided to expand on the current traffic light by adding a “yield” component, warning oncoming drivers of an impending stop. He took out the patent for the creation in 1923, and it was granted to him the following year.

The use of elevators in everyday life keeps people from facing long climbs up several flights of stairs. However, before the creation of elevator doors that close automatically, riding a lift was both complicated and risky. Before automatic doors, people had to manually shut both the shaft and elevator doors before riding. Forgetting to do so led to multiple accidents as people fell down elevator shafts.

When the daughter of African American inventor Alexander Miles almost fatally fell down the shaft, he took it upon himself to develop a solution. In 1887, he took out a patent for a mechanism that automatically opens and closes elevator shaft doors, and his designs are largely reflected in elevators used today.

The vast majority of microphones used today, including the microphones used in phones and cameras, use a microphone co-invented by a Black inventor Dr. James E. West. Along with his German colleague Gerhard Sessler, West was tasked with creating a more sensitive and compact microphone while working at Bell Labs in 1960. Together, they invented the foil electret microphone, which was considerably less expensive to produce than the typically used condenser microphones. Two years after it was invented, the final model of the microphone was developed and, in 1964, they patented the landmark invention. Only four years later, the new microphone was in wide production and was being used in hearing aids, tape recorders, most telephones and baby monitors.

While the light bulb itself was perfected by Thomas Edison, the innovation used to create longer-lasting light bulbs with a carbon filament came from African American inventor Lewis Latimer. Latimer, the son of formerly enslaved people, began work in a patent law firm after serving in the military for the Union during the Civil War. He was recognized for his talent drafting patents and was promoted to head draftsman, where he co-invented an improved bathroom for railroad trains. In 1880, his successes would garner him further attention from the U.S. Electric Lighting Company, putting him at a company in direct competition with Edison. While there, Latimer patented a new filament for the light bulb, using carbon instead of more combustible materials, like bamboo, that was commonly used for filaments. The addition of the carbon filament increased the life span and practicality of light bulbs, which had previously died after just a few days. In 1884, he went on to work with Edison at the Edison Electric Light Co.

In the computer world, before flat screens and hi-definition LCD monitors were the norm, PC displays were limited to screens with no color that were tethered to computers with limited processing power. That all changed thanks to Black inventor and engineer Mark Dean. Dean began working for IBM as a chief engineer in the early 1980s, making up a team of 12 people who would develop the first IBM PC. In addition to helping create IBM’s original machine in his early years with the company, he also worked to develop the color monitor and led the team that developed the first gigahertz processor. The massive chip, built in 1999, would allow for higher processing rates at faster speeds within PCs.

Let’s celebrate these forward-thinking Black inventors that had a huge influence in making our lives much better today.