Celebrating courage at the 2022 Olympics

Haines’ road to fame and fortune, however, wasn’t an easy one. He was laughed off the ice in America. By all accounts, audiences weren’t sure of what to make of Haines’ improvisational, free-flowing skating, so he headed to Europe, leaving his wife and two small children behind, in search of more liberal audiences. Though it’s unclear how he was received in England, records show he was appreciated by spectators in Sweden, Norway and Russia.

He spent years trying to convince European audiences that they wanted to watch ice dancing. But with a bit of talent and an ingenious head for business, the American athlete changed the way the world thinks about skating, and thanks to his persistence, dancing on ice has become a sport loved the world over.

Way before Haines, ice skating had been around for thousands of years, since around 3,000 B.C., when indigenous Scandinavians used trimmed animal bones to propel themselves across the ice. Though ice skating was a beloved pastime by the Victorian era, there was little artistry involved. During cold spells, skating enthusiasts would take to frozen ponds and lakes on rough hand-forged blades attached by leather straps to shoes.