Celebrating courage at the 2022 Olympics

By the time you read this column, much of the 2022 Winter Olympics will have passed, and the U.S. will have won some gold, silver and bronze.
My favorite winter sport to watch is the figure skating, and particularly the amazing talent of Nathan Chen, who continues to hit new heights and goals in the sport, most recently winning the gold for USA in men’s figure skating. His other titles include: three-time World Champion (2018, 2019, 2021), a 2018 Olympic bronze medalist in the team event, the 2017 Four Continents champion, a three-time Grand Prix Final champion (2017, 2018, 2019), and a six-time U.S. national champion (2017–22). He’s come a long way since borrowing his sister’s white skates at age 3 and venturing out onto the ice.
This year’s Olympic winners, losers, trainers, managers and everyone else who hopped on a plane bound for China need a resounding thank you from the public, because they left the safety and comfort of their own homes to travel and perform in places that promise safety, but realize it’s next to impossible to deliver.
So, thank you to all who worked hard and showed immense courage to bring us the thrill of this year’s Olympics.
Doing a little research about my favorite winter sport, the history of figure skating has attracted courageous people, too. Nearly 60 years before the first Winter Olympics, and long before figure skating was even a sport, an American named Jackson Haines became known for the pirouettes, dances and dramatic jumps he performed on the ice. Born in New York in 1840, he was a trained dancer and a born entertainer who wanted to translate his ballet moves to the ice. During the 1860s, he began to skate to music instead of callers’ instructions, performing fluid movements that were completely different from the frosty formations practiced by English-style skaters.
Haines’ road to fame and fortune, however, wasn’t an easy one. He was laughed off the ice in America. By all accounts, audiences weren’t sure of what to make of Haines’ improvisational, free-flowing skating, so he headed to Europe, leaving his wife and two small children behind, in search of more liberal audiences. Though it’s unclear how he was received in England, records show he was appreciated by spectators in Sweden, Norway and Russia.
He spent years trying to convince European audiences that they wanted to watch ice dancing. But with a bit of talent and an ingenious head for business, the American athlete changed the way the world thinks about skating, and thanks to his persistence, dancing on ice has become a sport loved the world over.
Way before Haines, ice skating had been around for thousands of years, since around 3,000 B.C., when indigenous Scandinavians used trimmed animal bones to propel themselves across the ice. Though ice skating was a beloved pastime by the Victorian era, there was little artistry involved. During cold spells, skating enthusiasts would take to frozen ponds and lakes on rough hand-forged blades attached by leather straps to shoes.
In the years before the Civil War, America fell under the spell of a skating craze, forming clubs and ushering in the dawn of skating as a competitive sport. However, the stiff movements of these early skaters, most of whom practiced skating in “the English style,” would be unrecognizable to modern-day audiences. On the ice, they performed their moves in response to a “caller,” who shouted the names of formations and movements to those moving about on the ice. In response, skaters would perform the different postures. Knees had to remain unbent and arms un-lifted. It was formal and stuffy.
Haines’ skating exhibitions, complete with music, leaps and spins, became a must-see attraction for audiences throughout Europe, and he won prizes like a gold medal encrusted with precious gems and a diamond ring for his performances.
And to make his movements easier to achieve, Haines attached his skate blades directly to his boots – yes, the beginning of ice skates.
Haines capitalized on the excitement. He set up at least one skating school in Vienna, and his style of ice dancing became known as the Viennese, and later the International, style. For the first time, spurred on by Haines, people began to perform social dances on ice.
In Vienna, Haines befriended a pupil named Franz Bellazzi. Together, they performed what appears to have been among the first examples of paired skating on ice during a routine in which Haines, dressed as a bear, waltzed with his “trainer.”
Sadly, Haines never got a chance to bring his popular ice dances back to the United States. In January 1875 (some sources say 1876), he died in Finland after supposedly contracting pneumonia while traveling from St. Petersburg to Stockholm by sled in a blizzard.
Today’s artistic and athletic figure skating styles don’t bear much resemblance to the ice dancing that Haines helped make popular. But fans of the sport can still spot his influence on the ice in one of figure skating’s most basic moves: the sit spin. Next time you see a skater squatting on one leg while spinning in place, thank Haines — the flamboyant first gentleman of figure skating.
