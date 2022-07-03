Celebrating the Fourth of July with gratitude

Tomorrow is the Fourth of July holiday and a day for parades, fireworks, barbecues, family and friends’ get-togethers and, most important of all, giving thanks for the free country we are blessed to live in.

For the past two years, however, it’s been tough, frightening, to think that our democracy has been teetering on shaky ground. As ordinary citizens, we’re finding out how close we came to a coup, resulting in chaos and bedlam and a threat to what we should all cherish most – our freedom.

So, on this Independence Day, personally, I want to honor it by giving thanks to those of our heroic leaders that stood up for preserving our democracy, and fought tooth and nail in Washington, DC, even though often criticized and chastised by others who were clearly on the wrong path. The Constitution, the cement of our freedom, was the foundation we must continue to trust and build on so that we continue to flourish and remain solid and strong moving forward.

But that’s me. How do other Americans feel when asked, “What does Independence Day mean to you?” I posed the question on good old reliable Google and there were plenty of websites to visit. I concentrated on one, soldiersangels.org, and found a nonprofit I wasn’t aware of that I’d like to share with you in this column.

The mission of Soldiersangels.com is “to provide aid, comfort and resources to the military, veterans and their families.” The organization is centered around the basic principle that the choice to serve is one of sacrifice and that “military service means complete commitment to something larger than oneself, selflessly bearing the responsibility for the security of everything we hold dear in the United States.”

The nonprofit organization is comprised of volunteers representing all 50 states, Washington, DC, and 31 countries abroad. Its support programs are many. I particularly liked The Go Camo Care Package Collection program that helps Soldiers’ Angels collect the top-requested items used in care packages for the deployed service members registered to receive support, as well as chaplains who may request multiple care packages that will support entire units. In addition, Soldiers’ Angels has been providing support to Guard and Reserve units across the country.

Although the program has ended for 2022, you might want to check it out and plan to participate in 2023. Donations are, of course, always welcome, but to participate in 2023, the idea is to purchase items at stores near you and ship them to its headquarters in San Antonio along with cash contributions to help cover the cost of shipping care packages overseas. You can also use Amazon if you belong to the Smile program.

Shipping one care package overseas costs approximately $25, so any financial contribution you can include in your collection drive will help Soldiers’ Angels get packages out. You will be responsible for all shipping costs associated with getting your collected items to San Antonio. If the cost of shipping collected items to San Antonio is a concern, the organization recommends focusing on the smaller, lighter items to keep your shipping costs low.

Some personal needs are toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, body wash, wet wipes, female hygiene products, hand warmers, manicure sets, socks, hand sanitizers and cleaning cloth sprays for glasses/goggles. Other items like protein bars, jerky or meat sticks, single-serve crackers or cereals in boxes to avoid crushing, powdered single-serve drink mixes, gum, candy and Pop-Tarts, considered a favorite since so many grew up loving them as kids.

For teachers, this could be a school project beginning in February 2023 to ensure you have enough items to ship from April to June 30. The shipping address is Soldiers’ Angels Go Camo, 2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas 78218. I’d alert the organization that you are shipping a parcel before sending.

Here’s how those who work for the nonprofit responded when asked what the Fourth of July meant to them:

Ginger, a Ladies of Liberty Team Leader said: “July Fourth is important to me because it recognizes our forefathers who fought tyranny for their freedom. Freedom is a value that I treasure and appreciate each day. Freedom empowers each of us and enables me to live a life committed to being the best person that I can be.”

Renee, a Sewing and Crafting Team Leader, responded: “The 4th of July means time with family, hamburgers, water hoses and swimming pools. Like so many other holidays, the real meaning has become blurred. Independence Day to me means freedom from tyranny and the freedom to worship and live as we desired. The gift of being truly free!”

Debbie, Letter Writing Team Leader, responded: “To me, the Fourth of July means families come together to celebrate our independence and freedom as Americans. Barbeques are nice, but the true meaning is America’s birthday. It’s also a time to reflect on all those who paved the way to make our country great. Many fell in order to give us an opportunity to live the way we choose and to live in freedom.”

Kaleena, Chaplain Support Team Leader, said: “July 4th is more than a day for picnics or fireworks. It’s a day to celebrate our freedom and to be thankful because we are free to enjoy the everyday luxuries we have without the ugly some countries have to face. God Bless the USA!”

Finally, Julie, Angel Bakers Team Leader, echoed most what I feel: “To me, the 4th of July is a day of celebration and day of gratitude. We get to celebrate the freedoms that were fought for so many years ago that we have today. But we also reflect back on those lives that were lost and are still being sacrificed for us today.”

Happy July 4 to everyone!

