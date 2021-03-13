Celebrating women in history this month

Since 1987, March has been designated as National Women’s History Month. It’s a chance to recognize and celebrate the achievements of American women that often go unnoticed, and it coincides with International Women’s Day on March 8.
As I was reading about stories of determination pertaining to women in the past, I came across some inventions credited originally by women that receive little notice in our history textbooks, but make life extremely better for all human beings — some even saving lives for generations to come.
So, let’s start with a life raft. It’s not an item that anyone wants to ever need, but if you find yourself treading water, the raft thrown to you is the result of an idea formulated by Maria E. Beasley. In the early 1880s, when a new wave of European immigrants was sailing to the U.S., Maria, a Philadelphia inventor, decided that the flat life raft wasn’t safe enough, so she designed an improved raft with guard rails to help keep people inside during emergencies when they had to abandon ship. She patented her first life raft design in 1880 and received a second patent for an updated version of the raft in 1882.
This next one, frankly, could only be invented by a woman and, in its own way, could also be classified as a lifesaver by preventing arguments in many kitchens. Josephine G. Cochran was a wealthy socialite in Shelbyville, Illinois, when she got the idea to invent a dishwasher. Cochrane employed servants to perform housework in her mansion, but started washing her fine china herself when she discovered some of the servants had accidentally chipped them. Cochrane found her brief exposure to housework unpleasant — don’t we all — and resolved to build a machine that could wash the dishes for her. The result was the first commercially successful dishwasher, which Cochrane patented in 1886. Previous attempts at dishwashers had used scrubbers, but Cochrane’s design was more effective because it used water pressure to clean the dishes.
For everyone who relies on heat in the dead of winter to travel by car from one place to another, the first person to patent an automobile heater was Margaret A. Wilcox, an engineer in Chicago. Wilcox’s 1893 design used heat from the car’s engine to keep drivers and passengers warm during trips. Engineers later improved upon the idea by making the heat easier to regulate.
One of the most varied careers was that of Bessie Blount Griffin, an American nurse, physical therapist, inventor, handwriting expert and possibly the first Black woman to train at Scotland Yard’s Document Division. In the 1940s, she worked with World War II veterans in New York City’s Bronx Hospital, where she taught veterans with amputations to read and write with their teeth and feet. It was during this work that Blount invented a device that her patients could use to feed themselves. Her invention involved a tube that delivered food to a person’s mouth whenever he or she bit down on it — yes, a feeding tube was born, invaluable to the medical profession and patients who need them to live.
Her invention paved the way for modern feeding tubes, which can be inserted into a person’s nose or stomach if the user can’t ingest food orally. After patenting the feeding tube, Blount continued to invent and went on to become a forensic handwriting analyst — truly a very varied career.
A woman also takes credit for saving the lives of thousands of “men and women in blue.” Stephanie L. Kwolek was a chemist who created synthetic fibers while working at DuPont’s Pioneering Research Laboratory in Wilmington, Delaware. The most famous fiber she created was Kevlar — a strong, lightweight and heat-resistant synthetic fiber. She patented the process for making Kevlar in 1966, and its most important use is in bulletproof vests and other protective equipment. It’s also a substitute for asbestos since the 1970s, when companies began to scale back on using the cancer-causing material.
Marie Van Brittan Brown was a Black nurse and inventor in New York City who, together with her husband, Albert, patented the first home security system in 1969. Brown got the idea because she and her husband worked long hours as an electronics technician, and she often found herself coming home to their apartment and being by herself late at night. Her invention involved a sliding camera that could capture images through four different peepholes in her door, TV monitors to display the camera images and two-way microphones that allowed her to talk with anyone outside her door. There was also a remote to unlock the door from a distance and a button to alert police or security. This system paved the way for modern security systems.
Personally, I’m grateful to Patricia E. Bath, the first Black American to complete a residency in ophthalmology and the first Black female doctor to patent a medical device in the U.S. The device she invented was the Laserphaco Probe, which removed cataracts — cloudy blemishes in the eye that can lead to vision loss — which I myself suffered from before corrective surgery. Her new way of removing cataracts was faster, more accurate and less invasive than previous methods. She earned her first U.S. patent related to the procedure in 1988, and went on to receive four other patents related to her cataract-removal innovations during her lifetime.
These are just a few of the women to celebrate who invented products and procedures that make our lives better and safer today.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Email her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.