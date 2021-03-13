Celebrating women in history this month

Since 1987, March has been designated as National Women’s History Month. It’s a chance to recognize and celebrate the achievements of American women that often go unnoticed, and it coincides with International Women’s Day on March 8.

As I was reading about stories of determination pertaining to women in the past, I came across some inventions credited originally by women that receive little notice in our history textbooks, but make life extremely better for all human beings — some even saving lives for generations to come.

So, let’s start with a life raft. It’s not an item that anyone wants to ever need, but if you find yourself treading water, the raft thrown to you is the result of an idea formulated by Maria E. Beasley. In the early 1880s, when a new wave of European immigrants was sailing to the U.S., Maria, a Philadelphia inventor, decided that the flat life raft wasn’t safe enough, so she designed an improved raft with guard rails to help keep people inside during emergencies when they had to abandon ship. She patented her first life raft design in 1880 and received a second patent for an updated version of the raft in 1882.