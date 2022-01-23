Celebrations coming up in February - Generations

February has always been my least favorite month, since the holiday season has truly left us, the decorations are once again stored away until next December, and the unfriendly winter of February brings with it shortened daylight and frigid temperatures.

My one sweet spot is that February is special because two of my elder children decided to make their way into the world, my son Ed on the 4th, and my daughter Victoria on the 16th.

Even though it’s the shortest month of the year, a little research proved that it’s filled with plenty of special holidays and events, many of which go unnoticed.

Naturally, when thinking of important dates in February, the most significant is that it’s the month designated as Black History Month, a time to recognize and honor all the contributions Black Americans have made not only to the nation but for around the world. Celebrations in February also include Presidents’ Day to honor the memory of our leaders, Lincoln’s birthday, Washington’s birthday, and Valentine’s Day to celebrate our loved ones (Hallmark’s, florists’ and Godiva’s busiest time of the year).