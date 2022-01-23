Celebrations coming up in February - Generations

February has always been my least favorite month, since the holiday season has truly left us, the decorations are once again stored away until next December, and the unfriendly winter of February brings with it shortened daylight and frigid temperatures.
My one sweet spot is that February is special because two of my elder children decided to make their way into the world, my son Ed on the 4th, and my daughter Victoria on the 16th.
Even though it’s the shortest month of the year, a little research proved that it’s filled with plenty of special holidays and events, many of which go unnoticed.
Naturally, when thinking of important dates in February, the most significant is that it’s the month designated as Black History Month, a time to recognize and honor all the contributions Black Americans have made not only to the nation but for around the world. Celebrations in February also include Presidents’ Day to honor the memory of our leaders, Lincoln’s birthday, Washington’s birthday, and Valentine’s Day to celebrate our loved ones (Hallmark’s, florists’ and Godiva’s busiest time of the year).
And, of course, February is also famous for Groundhog Day, when a gaggle of reporters and photographers wait anxiously to see if Punxsutawney Phil sees or doesn’t see his shadow. This tradition comes from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on this day sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six more weeks; if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.
The website womansday.com provided a list of national celebrations in February that I wasn’t aware of, so to give many of us a reason to forget about the pandemic and celebrate something/anything next month, I picked out the best.
For example, Feb. 1 is a day to celebrate National Freedom Day, National Dark Chocolate Day, National Serpent Day, National Baked Alaska Day, and the easiest one of all to celebrate, National Get Up Day. The dark chocolate one is a definite personal favorite and provides another reason to indulge, if only to celebrate the day!
Other than Phil’s big moment on Feb. 2, it’s also National Tater Tot Day and National Ukulele Day. (Whoever invented tater tots gave us all a super treat with or without a ukulele.)
Feb. 4 celebrates two especially important days: USO Day, the organization that provides a wide range of programs that support the entire military family every step of the way, and World Cancer Day to raise awareness about prevention, detection and treatment of cancer. For the chef in some of us, it’s also National Homemade Soup Day.
Feb. 6 is an odd mixture of celebrations: it’s National Lame Duck Day (are there really that many to warrant a special day?), Pay a Compliment Day and National Frozen Yogurt Day. (Hooray for a frozen treat that lessens guilt when indulging.)
I love this one: Feb. 7 is National Send a Card to a Friend Day. It’s also National Wear Red Day, so on your way to the mailbox to mail the card, throw on a red scarf to celebrate both.
Take Your Child to the Library Day, National Kite Flying Day and Opera Day are all celebrated Feb. 8, but this next one is narrowed down to the few that don’t mind bathwater that has cooled too quickly: Read in the Bathtub Day.
National Pizza Day, coupled with World Marriage Day, seems to be a good match for some sort of celebration on Feb. 9.
On Feb. 11, we celebrate National Inventors’ Day and International Day of Women and Girls in Science. However, some fewer known celebrations include the sweet thought of Make a Friend Day and the unusual Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day.
Those in radio can celebrate World Radio Day on Feb. 13, but they will have to share the day with those that can’t get enough of tortellini, since it’s also National Tortellini Day.
Feb. 15 boasts a strange mixture: it’s National Gumdrop Day, Susan B. Anthony Day, National Bagel Day, and for those who pay no mind to Valentine’s Day, it’s Singles Awareness Day.
And for those that are sick and tired of Valentine’s Day, hearts and flowers, and any type of gumdrop, Feb. 16 is devoted to Do a Grouch a Favor Day.
All the vineyards in America are toasting their good fortune on Feb. 18, because that day is reserved for National Drink Wine Day.
And for pet lovers all over the world, Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day. (It’s also National Muffin Day, so share one with your pet.)
Since Feb. 21 is National Caregivers Day, if you know someone doing this tough job for a loved one or friend, consider bringing him or her some sticky buns, since it also happens to be National Sticky Bun Day and a terrific way to brighten the day for someone.
For those tired of working their 9-to-5 day job and coming home to watch a boring TV sitcom, Feb. 26 happens to be Tell a Fairy Tale Day. It’s also National Pistachio Day, so treat yourself to a bag of delicious nuts as you weave your impossible story with friends or family. (Strict rule: turn off all phones.)
Feb. 27 is a mixture day of celebration: It’s No Brainer Day, International Polar Bear Day, National Chili Day and Digital Learning Day, but only if it falls on the last Thursday.
This one may be everyone’s favorite: Feb. 28 is National Public Sleeping Day and the best way to end this column and the month of a non-leap year February.
