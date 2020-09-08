Chasing happiness - Generations

Here’s a real eye-opener. I don’t know about you, but I crave at least one cup of coffee per day, and I know many of you enjoy more than one cup. According to a study by Spanish researchers, those who drank two cups of coffee per day were 22 percent less likely to die over the decade they were studied than those who didn't drink coffee. More impressive: Those who drank four cups of coffee were 64 percent less likely to die than the non-coffee drinkers.

Here’s to the moms out there encouraging their kids to eat fruits and vegetables. A study of more than 12,000 Australians found there to be a correlation between the consumption of fruits and vegetables and increased levels of happiness (and you don’t have to live in Australia to enjoy the benefits!).

And on the flip side, we know that chocolate in moderation makes a person happy, but what researchers found was that enjoyment can be enhanced by stopping and thinking about the chocolate. A Gettysburg College study of 258 subjects were asked to eat chocolate or crackers and some were asked to think deliberately about what they were eating, focusing on the color, taste and physical sensations. Those who were more mindful about their chocolate eating reported higher positive moods (I vow to study my chocolate intently before placing it in my mouth).