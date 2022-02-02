Child support and the abortion debate

Anti-abortion activists proceeded to roast Bennett with a meme combining two stock characters: Wojak, who KnowYourMeme.com describes as representing "people who do not think for themselves or are incapable of having an internal monologue," and Yes Chad, aka Nordic Gamer, "usually used to debase those attempting to mock or bully a person for their personal traits or interests."

In a three-panel version of the meme, a stern-faced Wojak summarizes the premise: "If abortion is illegal, then men abandoning women should also be illegal. If this is permanent for the woman, it should be for the man!"

Yes Chad leans in and whispers in Wojak's ear: "Your terms are acceptable." A crestfallen look replaces the sneer on Wojak's cartoon face.

Bennett's political rivals called his bluff, so he sounded the retreat, tweeting the next day that he's "not moving forward with this bill as written" and seeking input from his constituents on Herd, an Oklahoma-based platform connecting registered voters with policymakers.

The about-face drew a fresh round of recriminations on Twitter, with most replies blasting him for yanking the bill from consideration.