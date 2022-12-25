Christmas traditions and their introduction to America

I suppose the best place to begin a column on the history of Christmas traditions would be with Santa Claus, otherwise known as Saint Nicholas or Kris Kringle. Today, he is thought of as the jolly man in red who brings toys to good girls and boys on Christmas Eve, but his story stretches all the way back to the third century, when Saint Nicholas walked the Earth and became the patron saint of children.

It’s believed that Nicholas was born sometime around A.D. 280 in Patara, near Myra in modern-day Turkey. Much admired for his virtue and kindness, St. Nicholas gave away all his inherited wealth and traveled the countryside helping the poor and sick.

In America, St. Nicholas made his first appearance toward the end of the 18th century. In December 1773, and again in 1774, a New York newspaper reported that groups of Dutch families had gathered to honor the anniversary of his death. The name Santa Claus evolved from the Dutch nickname, Sinter Klaas, a shortened form of Sint Nikolaas (Dutch for Saint Nicholas). In 1804, John Pintard, a member of the New York Historical Society, distributed woodcuts of St. Nicholas at the society’s annual meeting. The background of the engraving contains now-familiar Santa images including stockings filled with toys and fruit hung over a fireplace.

In 1841, thousands of children visited a Philadelphia shop to see a life-size Santa Claus model. It was only a matter of time before stores began to attract children, and their parents, with the lure of a peek at a “live” Santa Claus. In the early 1890s, the Salvation Army needed money to pay for the free Christmas meals they provided to needy families. They began dressing up unemployed men in Santa Claus suits and sending them into the streets of New York to solicit donations.

In 1881, political cartoonist Thomas Nast created the first likeness that matches our modern image of Santa Claus. His cartoon, which appeared in Harper’s Weekly, depicted Santa as a rotund, cheerful man with a full, white beard, holding a sack laden with toys for lucky children. It’s Nast who gave Santa his bright-red suit trimmed with white fur, North Pole workshop, elves and his wife, Mrs. Claus

We all relish decorating the Christmas tree, but how did this tradition find its way here? In 1846, Queen Victoria and her German Prince Albert were sketched in the Illustrated London News standing with their children around a Christmas tree. Victoria was very popular with her subjects and what was done at court immediately became fashionable — not only in Britain, but with fashion-conscious East Coast American Society. The Christmas tree had arrived.

By the 1890s, Christmas ornaments were arriving from Germany and Christmas tree popularity was on the rise around the U.S. It was noted that Europeans used small trees about four feet in height, while Americans liked their Christmas trees to reach from floor to ceiling. Naturally! The early 20th century saw Americans decorating their trees with homemade ornaments, while the German American sect continued to use apples, nuts and marzipan cookies. Popcorn joined in after being dyed bright colors and interlaced with berries and nuts.

Thomas Edison may be famous for the light bulb, but it was his partner and friend, Edward Hibberd Johnson, who had the idea of stringing bulbs around a Christmas tree in New York in 1882. By 1914, the lights were being mass produced and now some 150 million sets of lights are sold in the U.S. each year.

Come December, Salvation Army bell ringers span out to accept donations in their iconic red kettles. Collecting money for the needy since 1891, the tradition started with San Francisco Salvation Army Capt. Joseph McFee who wanted to raise money to offer a free Christmas dinner to 1,000 of the city’s most destitute. Inspired by a kettle he had seen in England in which people tossed in coins for the poor, he set up his own version, and the idea quickly spread across the country and the world. Today, the Salvation Army helps more than 4.5 million people during the holiday season.

Now, here’s a true story you may not know. In 1955, at the height of Cold War tensions with the Soviet Union, a general at the Continental Air Defense Command in Colorado received a call on a top-secret hotline. Bracing himself for news of a missile attack, the general instead heard the shaky voice of a young boy asking, “Are you really Santa Claus?” The number had been mistakenly published in the newspaper as a Sears Santa hotline, but instead of dismissing the incident, CONAD (renamed the North American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD in 1958) embraced the role as the official Santa Tracker, using its massive satellite network once a year to broadcast Santa’s exact whereabouts. Today, 1,500 NORAD troops and volunteers answer phone lines on Christmas Eve.

We can all agree that nothing makes the holidays happier than a glass of spiked eggnog. Although the yuletide cocktail stems from posset, a drink made with hot curdled milk and ale or wine from medieval England, American colonists get credit for making it popular and adding rum. Even George Washington had a special recipe.

And for those of you that are brave enough to try George’s eggnog this Christmas, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, his recipe, penned out by the man himself sometime after 1789, goes: “One quart cream, one quart milk, one dozen tablespoons sugar, one pint brandy, pint rye whiskey, pint Jamaica rum, pint sherry — mix liquor first, then separate yolks and whites of 12 eggs, add sugar to beaten yolks, mix well. Add milk and cream, slowly beating. Beat whites of eggs until stiff and fold slowly into mixture. Let set in cool place for several days. Taste frequently.”

Most important of all: remember the last two words of the recipe and enjoy your holiday!