Church gives people opportunity to cultivate servant's heart

“It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick.”

In other words, he’s saying that he’s not there for his benefit. In fact, nothing he had been doing was to advance himself. From Day One, his entire mission, every word he spoke, every miracle he performed has been for the good of those around him. These people may be social outcasts with nothing to offer, but that doesn’t matter to Jesus in the least. He’s not there for what he can get, but out of his conviction that God is pleased when we are welcoming and merciful.

I think that in Jesus’ response to the Pharisees, we find the solution to our current problem with church attendance. If your participation in church, if your prayers or your good deeds and generosity are simply for your benefit, then you’re probably not going to miss them very much when they’re gone.