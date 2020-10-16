Church gives people opportunity to cultivate servant's heart

“After a few weeks, I began to realize that I just don’t miss it.”
This is what one former church-goer told Lizzy O’Leary on NPR’s “The Takeaway” back in April, and there is plenty of research beginning to suggest that she’s not the only one. According to a Barna survey this summer, 48% of people who had been regular church-goers before the pandemic haven’t been part of a single service (either online or in-person) in months. Around a third of pre-COVID-19 church-goers have no definite plans to go back any time soon.
Why not? If I wasn’t getting anything out of it, if I don’t miss it, why go back? It makes perfect sense to cut out the pieces of my life that seem to offer no tangible, real-world benefit, doesn’t it?
In Matthew 9, we look in on Jesus at a dinner party in the home of a notorious sinner, Matthew, the tax collector. It’s impossible to overstate how much hatred a first-century Jew would have had for a tax collector. Long story short, Matthew and his friends were the worst of the worst — traitors who had double-crossed their own people and abandoned God. What use could Jesus possibly have for people like this? How could he possibly benefit from sharing a meal with them?
The Pharisees notice this and ask his disciples why their teacher eats with those kinds of lowlifes. Jesus overhears their objection, and his response in Verse 12 would go on to become one of his better-known sayings.
“It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick.”
In other words, he’s saying that he’s not there for his benefit. In fact, nothing he had been doing was to advance himself. From Day One, his entire mission, every word he spoke, every miracle he performed has been for the good of those around him. These people may be social outcasts with nothing to offer, but that doesn’t matter to Jesus in the least. He’s not there for what he can get, but out of his conviction that God is pleased when we are welcoming and merciful.
I think that in Jesus’ response to the Pharisees, we find the solution to our current problem with church attendance. If your participation in church, if your prayers or your good deeds and generosity are simply for your benefit, then you’re probably not going to miss them very much when they’re gone.
What keeps you coming back when worship just isn’t the same online as in-person? What makes it worth it when in-person worship — the way it is right now, socially distanced with masks, is not really any fun. Half the time, I can’t even read the words on the screen through my perpetually fogged glasses. Maybe your church’s youth program isn’t what it used to be, or the pastor can’t visit when you’re sick. Maybe your Sunday school class still isn’t meeting because the room is too small or the teacher is too high-risk. It’s hard for many of us to find the benefit of going to church right now, but maybe, just like with Jesus’ ministry, church isn’t supposed to be about how we benefit.
For years, we’ve treated church the same way we view an e-commerce app on our phones. This one has a four-star youth program and a top-notch nursery, but the music is subpar. This one isn’t really my style, but the preacher is engaging and relatable. And look! It even comes with free shipping. But now, COVID-19 has changed the app’s terms and conditions, and it’s tempting to delete the new version.
Just like it was for Jesus, though, our faith was never supposed to be about us. Jesus said he didn’t come to be served, but to be a servant, so Christianity is not just about what God can do for me, but what God can do for the world through me.
The purpose of medicine is not to provide comfort for the healthy but to cure the sick. Similarly, the purpose of eternal life is not to provide entertainment for the faithful but for the faithful to demonstrate God’s goodness to those who have been shut out. If at the end of the day, COVID-19 reminds us that faith and life are not about what I can gain but what I can give, then there is still more than enough reason for hope in the future.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Burke County.
