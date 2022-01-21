Clickbait crusaders challenge cops

As cop and citizen spoke, Police Chief Ashley Brown and a plainclothes detective joined them in the parking lot. A circular conversation ensued, with police asking for ID and Reyes refusing. Brown eventually told him to leave the lot, warning that Reyes would be trespassing if he remained. He ambled a few steps over to the sidewalk.

The officers walked away, but Reyes reengaged them to file a complaint. Chief Brown said he couldn’t film inside the police station and told him to leave. After completing the complaint form outside and returning it to the chief, Reyes asked for a public records request form and repeated the routine.

Police shouldn’t have banned Reyes from walking through an open, unsecured parking lot or declining a voluntary ID check, and they should have let him fill out his forms indoors instead of ejecting him from the lobby. Those mistakes notwithstanding, the interaction was uneventful. No one laid a hand on Reyes, and neither weapons nor handcuffs were unholstered.