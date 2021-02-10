Climate change or wacky weather?

Our winter-ish wonderland lasted for approximately twelve hours, and a few days later, we were back to sporting our beachwear and blinding one another with the glare from our arms and legs.

One of my primary concerns is how these wild weather fluctuations are affecting our children. For instance, during winter months my youngest daughter dresses in a perpetual state of fashion emergency, usually consisting of a thick jersey hoodie, a pair of Nike running shorts, and flip flops. (As a caring father with a keen sense of style, I’ve tried to convince her that sandals are only appropriate this time of year when combined with a pair of black dress socks.)

My eldest daughter has given up trying to adjust the temperature in her bedroom according to the weather. Instead, she constantly runs her ceiling fan on turbo, keeping the climate at a crisp permafrost and sleeping under enough blankets to finish melting the polar ice cap.

And speaking of melting, my middle daughter just incessantly complains about how hot she is. I usually respond by asking her whether I need to turn on the A/C or if she’s repeating something her current boyfriend told her. (Cue the almighty teenage eye-roll.)

Although I care deeply about the earth and God’s creatures that share it with us (especially the ones I can eat), I’m not sure any action taken by politicians will have much effect on the stubbornly unpredictable East Texas weather. After living here for half a century, I’ve found that it’s just best to adapt by maintaining a schizophrenic wardrobe, a healthy supply of deodorant, and a trusty stash of Wolf Brand Chili.

Jase Graves is an award-winning humor columnist from East Texas. His columns have been featured in Texas Escapes magazine, The Shreveport Times, The Longview News Journal, and The Kilgore News Herald. Contact Graves at susanjase@sbcglobal.net.