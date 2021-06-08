‘Clowning around’ into a family treasure

Clowns have always been with us as human beings. In ancient times, there were people who acted as clowns to entertain pharaohs, emperors and kings. Clowns were bumbling, and funny, and meant no harm. Then, at some point, the cloud persona took on a darker measure of meaning. As the western world industrialized, clowns moved from characters in political courts, to the stage, and also to the circus. Linda Rodriquez McRobbie has written a nice piece about clowns in an article for Smithsonian Magazine. It is worth the read.

The clown in dad’s painting, although looking a little disheveled, seems content, and a little stoic. I have not hung the painting yet, but plan to. After more than 60 years, it is still holding up well. There are some scratches on it from transporting it from place to place. Like Kelly’s hobo clown, it has moved around some.

To look at it is to be reminded about fears coming and going. Getting over our fears and cresting over feelings about ourselves are proof we can be victorious in this life. Laughing about something which used to frighten means we have reached some measure of growth.

Some of us may be united in our fears, while others may laugh at what scares us, but I am not scared of clowns anymore.

Writer's note: If anyone has any information on the local or regional artist who might have painted clowns in the 1950s, I would like to hear from you. Thank you.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.