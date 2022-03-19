College Majors Vary Widely in Cost

Yes, it’s often more expensive for universities to recruit teachers in technical fields for which there are lucrative alternatives such as private industry or research labs. People with math, science, or economics degrees can often make more outside of the academy than inside it, while the same cannot necessarily be said for those with degrees in education, history or English.

But that’s not the only consideration. While professors in economics, political science and business departments receive relatively high salaries, their instructional costs per credit hour come in closer to the middle of the pack because their classes are relatively large.

Education professors and instructors, for example, make an average of $80,340 a year while their counterparts in economics departments make $123,720. In terms of instructional cost per credit hour, however, education degrees are more expensive ($291) than economics degrees ($218). That’s because economics classes tend to be significantly bigger than education classes. In engineering and nursing programs, however, classes must necessarily be smaller, so their higher professor salaries translate into higher costs per student.