COLUMN: 2020 showed our perseverance

Despite this unprecedented year, however, our community showed its perseverance time and time again. Local nonprofits found new ways to continue serving a growing population of those in need; health care workers worked tirelessly in the most difficult of circumstances; other essential workers stepped up by working longer and harder than ever to meet the needs of the community; teachers, parents and students made adjustments to continue education in a virtual world; communities and organizations found innovative ways to celebrate holidays and events that were dashed by safety protocols.

In fact, most of us didn’t have to look far around the community to notice how people were making the best of a bad situation. Families settled down for more meals together around the dinner table. Children, who once were glued to video games and computer screens, dusted off their bikes and sports equipment and took to yards and streets to enjoy some outdoor time with friends. Many took up new hobbies such as kayaking, hiking, bird watching and other activities to fill those many hours at home. Home improvements took front and center for many as residents took the downtime as an opportunity to tackle projects that had been on the back burner. These scenes showed that, in many ways, the pandemic gave us a chance to slow down and enjoy the many things that we often take for granted in our busy world. It showed us the importance of family, friends and community.