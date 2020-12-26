COLUMN: 2020 showed our perseverance

“Improvise, adapt and overcome!”
That quote from Clint Eastwood in the movie “Heartbreak Ridge” has always been a motto I try to live by. And in this bizarre year of 2020, most people can relate to it as well as they’ve had to do the exact same thing.
No one could have imagined that when we rang in the New Year 12 months ago that only a few months later we’d be facing one of the greatest challenges of our lifetimes -- a global pandemic. As stay-at-home orders were put in place, businesses were shuttered or restricted in their operations and many began remote working or schooling, our new reality started to set in.
Who could’ve thought that in the blink of an eye we’d be separated from friends, family and co-workers, filing unemployment claims and scouring local stores for a pack of toilet paper? Parents became teachers, nursing home residents were locked in to avoid virus spread, and many people died alone in a hospital bed and families weren’t allowed to hold traditional funerals to say goodbye.
Birthdays and celebrations were celebrated through a computer or phone screen or through drive-thru events. Concerts, festivals and holidays – all of the things that bring us together as family and as a community – had to be cancelled or altered for safety reasons.
As COVID-19 ravaged our daily lives, civil unrest was unleashed across the country after the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. The backlash stretched across the country and for months we watched cities burn on television, rioting in the streets, and even local protests that brought tension to our community.
Politics also played a major role in creating division in America like never experienced before. Misinformation circulated through social media and as people on both sides dug in their heels on political candidates and ideals, friends became enemies and some families were split among party lines.
As if these ongoing events weren’t enough to create unease for us all, severe weather also topped headlines across the country and locally as Burke County recorded one of the wettest years on record and saw damage from numerous tropical storms in the busiest hurricane season ever.
Despite this unprecedented year, however, our community showed its perseverance time and time again. Local nonprofits found new ways to continue serving a growing population of those in need; health care workers worked tirelessly in the most difficult of circumstances; other essential workers stepped up by working longer and harder than ever to meet the needs of the community; teachers, parents and students made adjustments to continue education in a virtual world; communities and organizations found innovative ways to celebrate holidays and events that were dashed by safety protocols.
In fact, most of us didn’t have to look far around the community to notice how people were making the best of a bad situation. Families settled down for more meals together around the dinner table. Children, who once were glued to video games and computer screens, dusted off their bikes and sports equipment and took to yards and streets to enjoy some outdoor time with friends. Many took up new hobbies such as kayaking, hiking, bird watching and other activities to fill those many hours at home. Home improvements took front and center for many as residents took the downtime as an opportunity to tackle projects that had been on the back burner. These scenes showed that, in many ways, the pandemic gave us a chance to slow down and enjoy the many things that we often take for granted in our busy world. It showed us the importance of family, friends and community.
Undoubtedly, this year was one of chaos, loss, isolation and change, but how we responded showed our ability to rise above and find some positivity and unity in the face of those challenges.
As we get ready to close out 2020, everyone should take a moment to look back on this year and consider how you and your family were able to improvise, adapt and overcome despite the many hurdles you faced. With those thoughts fresh in our minds, let’s move into the New Year holding onto all the lessons we’ve learned.
Yes, the challenges and sacrifices have been many in 2020 but, to cite yet another famous quote by James Lane Allen: “Adversity does not build character, it reveals it.”
