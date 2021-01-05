COLUMN: Companion animals bringing more joy than ever

My new puppy entered the world on Christmas and he’s already bringing incredible joy into my family - just as many dogs, cats and other bundles of joy are doing for millions during these unusual times.

I drove to Punxsutawney over the weekend to choose a Labrador puppy. Sunny, the Lab mom, and Tank, the proud Lab dad, produced nine healthy pups born, fittingly, on Christmas morning.

So cute are they, five had been claimed when I called. I had to move fast to claim one of the remaining four.

Early the next morning, I made the two-hour drive with great anticipation. No sooner did I set eyes on one little guy, the most docile of the bunch - and no sooner did he nestle happily into my arms - than I knew I’d found my pup.

I can’t wait for him to turn eight weeks old in mid-February, so I can bring him home.

My first hope was to find a rescue dog, like my lovable childhood mutt, Jingles.

Long a Lab lover, I was hoping for a Lab mix with the affable traits of one of my best buddies, an incredible Lab/Pit mix named Stanley, who lives on a large, heavenly ranch with my friends Dan and Jen.