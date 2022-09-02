Coming around again

For me, the month of August represents the beginning of the New Year instead of January.

Students return to schools as I come back into my classrooms — both physical and online. The education Etch A Sketch clears; it is the beginning of a new school year and new possibilities. There is hope, once again, as I get to work with students and colleagues; playing in a great subject and thinking about how to teach better than ever before.

Some teachers do not sleep the night before the first day of school. That’s basically me. I am filled with anticipation and nervousness. The start of school begets a journey filled with a middle and an eventual end.

Such is true for all my students, and especially, my own children. From a teacher’s point of view, I am interested in what I might learn about life as I get into the work.

Each August, I come back to some old friends — two small books which provide both delight and comfort. I re-read them every year because of the joy and peace they provide, but also to have the chance to learn anew why I purchased them in the first place. A decent book is a companion no matter when it gets picked up.

Robert Fulghum’s 1997 collection of essays, poems and quotations, “Words I Wish I Wrote,” has been a guide to some of the things I am constantly thinking about. A philosopher, former minister, playwright, painter and author, Fulghum’s signature work, “All I Really Needed to Know I Learned In Kindergarten,” appeared in 1989, when I was in college.

I read it in a flurry and have been a Fulghum fan ever since. The admonitions in all of his works to dream, laugh, think and play are essential things I try to bring into the classroom in some way. Moreover, almost each page in his “Words” book is folded over, underlined and has my own script somewhere. It seems each time I read, I come to new revelations.

Sometimes, there is a possibility of an article in the making. Some pages are heavily jotted with my own notes. I come back to these pages each year to remember the words in an effort to be a better person and teacher.

A book is a companion through all the activities of life. Good for the office, the porch, a hike, etc. — the lessons we learn from them tend to stay with us. We often remember where we were physically and elsewhere in our lives when we first got into them.

Noted narrative historian David McCullough died last month. Born in the 1930s, like Fulghum, each man understood the value of an education. Both painted. Each write like words matter and know telling stories are a way to pique people’s interests about history and life. Their works guide and, like the words of many other fine authors, add meaning to our lives.

My father and I had the wonderful privilege of meeting McCullough 20 years ago in Charlotte. He signed his works on Presidents Harry Truman and John Adams. When he died, I turned to the title page in one book where he penned a gracious note. He called me an extraordinary teacher and wished me well. He took the time to champion me; a reminder I need to do the same with people who inhabit my own circles.

McCullough’s second to last book, a collection of essays given over time, is called “The American Spirit.” I find myself rereading this one, too. For me, the most instructive chapter is about presidential leadership and is titled “What’s Essential Is Invisible.” It is taken from a talk he gave in 1999 at Dartmouth College.

Looking at both books, there is a theme. The character of our inner lives should guide each of us. It must be poured like a foundation and constantly be built upon. Fulghum’s work concerns the words which can build the inner life while McCullough shares historically about how the inner life of many characters progressed the outer life of the country itself. Both writers urge action on the part of the individual. They champion courage and self-reliance; a reminder that the forces of each of our decisions carries a long way.

President Thomas Jefferson said once that history is really philosophy taught with examples. One sees the pattern in both books mentioned. Thus, I will put some quotes from both books up on my classroom boards for students to see, digest and think about.

Books are a marker for time as much as place, and the wisdom in them shouldn’t be hoarded. But, I am keeping a few to read again and again.