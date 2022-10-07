Coming to terms with our dark side

Few people remember the Soviet Union’s Lunar 3’s success on today’s date, Oct. 7, in 1959, when it enabled the entirety of mankind to see with their own eyes a sight never witnessed before in all of human history — the dark side of the moon.

A bit more information is warranted here. Because of its synchronous rotation, only one perspective of our moon ever faces the Earth. Its opposite side is constantly facing away from us, and in reality also receives sunlight, thus the designation “dark” in this sense really means unknown.

This achievement was no minor revelation. Astronomers immediately realized that the dark side played an immense role in Earth’s shaping. The crater-pockmarked far side displayed its greater absorption of comets and also revealed more volcanic activity than the view to which we are accustomed with its iconic “the man on the moon” image. The bottom line for scientists was that one cannot really understand our solar system without also considering the far side of the moon.

Remembering this important anniversary reminded me of a similarly named area of science in the completely different field — psychology. Each of us, whether we are willing to admit it or not, possesses a dark side, and just like the moon, we cannot truly understand ourselves until we come to grips with that unknown portion of our thought processes and innermost awareness.

The subject here is not about psychopathic and sociopathic personalities with abnormal egos driving them to commit unimaginable atrocities yet feel no remorse. This is about normal, everyday people and their unspoken ability under the right set of circumstances to adopt otherwise unacceptably cruel behaviors toward others.

Throughout literary history writers such as Fyodor Dostoevsky have alluded to this idea in novels, but Stanford professor Philip Zimbardo (1971) was one of the first to analytically research this psychological truth from a clinical perspective. Classically known today as the Zimbardo Prison Experiment, he divided his volunteer students into two groups: one became the “prisoners” and the other their “guards.” Even Zimbardo was surprised how quickly the guards came to espouse their authoritarian roles treating the prisoners rudely, meting out punishment. If that were not strange enough, the prisoner population also reacted inversely accepting their repressed status. In summation, Zimbardo wrote of his shock as to “the ease with which ordinary people could be led to engage in anti-social acts by putting them in situations where they felt anonymous, or they could perceive of others in ways where that made them less human, as enemies or objects.”

Often when we watch the Roman gladiatorial games of Kirk Douglas in “Spartacus” or the Nazis’ death camp treatment of “undesirables” in “Schindler’s List,” we murmur, “How could such an inhuman atrocity happen?” Zimbardo would respond asking the inquirer, “Why did you choose to go to a theater showing such barbaric entertainment?” The answer is: we are ordinary people who find ourselves in a situation of anonymity (dark theater) in which others are perceived as made less human (cinema characters).

But we also participate in similar activities when we as school students stand by while a bully humiliates a weaker individual, or in public when some person is denied equivalent attention because of their appearance or in any other setting in which we fail to stand up for the dignity of someone being maltreated.

One might excuse themselves by rationalizing that his is just human nature, but the great spiritual leaders of history have repeatedly held that the spiritual minded person rises above such pedestrian an excuse. Jeremiah the prophet had his secretary Baruch write, “Do justice and righteousness and deliver from the hand of the oppressor him who has been cheated...” Paul may have generalized the concept but advocating for those who cannot do so for themselves was included in his statement, “Bear one another’s burdens. In doing so you fulfill the law of Christ.” And of course, no one could else render spiritual ideals into pragmatic examples as did Christ: “Truly I say unto you, as you did to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.”