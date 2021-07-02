Coming together over the arts

With the Fourth of July upon us and the nation as divided as ever, mostly because of a collective inability to humbly step back and ask critical questions, maybe we need to remember some things that bring us together.

I once had a conversation with a church member about how much we both loved the movie Bull Durham. He then looked at me and said, “That might be the only thing you and I agree about, but it’s a pretty good thing to agree on, isn’t it?”

Yes sir. Yes it is. So is American music. Movies, music, sports, poetry, literature, plays — art in general — all are important to who we are and how we Americans practice our humanity, how we evolve as a culture. Politicians come and go (no, there is absolutely no theological grounds for declaring any of them to be a messiah — seriously! Come off of it, folks. You’re wearing me out with that one), but our artists are the ones who put our deepest virtues on display.