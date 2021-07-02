Coming together over the arts

With the Fourth of July upon us and the nation as divided as ever, mostly because of a collective inability to humbly step back and ask critical questions, maybe we need to remember some things that bring us together.
I once had a conversation with a church member about how much we both loved the movie Bull Durham. He then looked at me and said, “That might be the only thing you and I agree about, but it’s a pretty good thing to agree on, isn’t it?”
Yes sir. Yes it is. So is American music. Movies, music, sports, poetry, literature, plays — art in general — all are important to who we are and how we Americans practice our humanity, how we evolve as a culture. Politicians come and go (no, there is absolutely no theological grounds for declaring any of them to be a messiah — seriously! Come off of it, folks. You’re wearing me out with that one), but our artists are the ones who put our deepest virtues on display.
Politicians, even the ones I agree with, are easily overcome with fears and lusts about power that make it hard for them to focus on the beauty, grace and elegance of our democratic ideals for our republic. The times when we have not lived up to those ideals were always marked by greed and lust for power. Hunger for power was the very thing the writers of the founding documents sought to head off while holding up higher virtues. Yet, we always have a chance, there’s still time, as Dr. King insisted, to make good on those promises. The folks who truly show us what it looks like to make good on the promises are our artists.
If you wonder what multi-ethnic friendships can look like, then check out Sly and the Family Stone, the Allman Brothers, Santana, Hootie and the Blowfish or, more recently, the Tedeschi Trucks Band. There’s that legendary tale of how Aretha Franklin, while recording some of her own classic hits, found out that Eric Clapton was in another studio at the same building. So, she invited him to sit in with her band (for the song “Good to Me as I Am to You”) because he was a great musician like she was. Everyone knows that Jimi Hendrix’s bands were multi-ethnic.
Everybody knows by now that Aretha’s “Respect” (written by Otis Redding) was always intended to have a double meaning, addressing a boyfriend, but it is also a black woman addressing American society, as well. That song is on 90% of Americans’ playlists somewhere because her artistic expression was simply awesome — r-e-s-p-e-c-t is a big hairy deal to all of us, so treat each other that way. Art reminded us.
So this weekend, instead of getting high off of virtue signaling, your own anger, the latest divisive political fashion, or the newest conspiracy theory, maybe you turn off the politicians and talk “hosts” and watch an American movie, blast some American music, or read an American book. Check out how Tim McGraw and Jon Meacham paint pictures of what American life is and can be. Read a novel by James Baldwin. If you want to understand the spirituality of the Civil Rights movement, read Jesus and the Disinherited by Howard Thurman.
Check out the bands that show people from all walks of life making music together. Pay attention to Elvis Presley’s masterful mashup of Civil War songs, “American Trilogy,” because more than a full century after the fact, it represents an attempt to heal those leftover wounds — he did it with an ethnically integrated band. We also need bands like Rage Against the Machine that are ethnically diverse and that have some uncomfortable truths to tell. When you blast, as my father in-law will insist, your bluegrass music, take the time to reflect on the multi-layered ethnic history of the banjo, which originally came to America from West Africa. Watch a movie from Spike Lee, Spielberg, Kathryn Bigelow, either Coppala, John Singleton, Kelly Reichardt, or any of the others who tell us the stories about what it means to be us. Being truly American is probably more artistic than it is dogmatic. In fact, it’s collaborative art.
Even though our art and artists are just as imperfect and complicated as the country itself, they at least offer shared experiences out of stories everyone might not have originally known. The point, of course, is that we all go the same way.
If I’m even halfway right, then the most American thing you can do this weekend might not be cooking burgers or griping about politics. The most American thing might be to get together with somebody who isn’t like you, work on a project together, and crank up the volume on bluegrass versions of Jimi Hendrix.
Columnist Jonathan Henley is a United Methodist pastor, former host of Road Signs radio show, and a music fan. He writes a weekly column for The News Herald. Contact him at roadsignsradio@gmail.com.