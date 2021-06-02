Commencement speech censors stand down

As high schools across the country resume traditional graduation ceremonies following a pandemic-imposed hiatus, it was only a matter of time before a commencement speech controversy made national news.

A Michigan principal wisely reversed course after telling Hillsdale High School co-valedictorian Elizabeth Turner to omit remarks about her Christian faith from a draft of her speech submitted for review. When Turner takes the podium on June 6, her message to fellow graduates won’t be censored.

Administrators dropped their demand that Turner revise the speech a day after the First Liberty Institute, a conservative Christian legal group, intervened on her behalf. A letter from First Liberty attorneys Mike Berry and Keisha Russell warned Principal Amy Goldsmith that barring religious references would violate Turner’s First Amendment rights.

In a Google Docs file, Goldsmith highlighted two paragraphs in Turner’s speech as inappropriate for a public school. The selected portion begins: “For me, my future hope is found in my relationship with Christ.”

A note Goldsmith added to the document indicates the text had already been sanitized once.