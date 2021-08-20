Commitment to God means pledging more than faith

When I was in college, I needed some extra cash, so I took a job working for the university’s annual scholarship drive in the evenings. Four nights a week, from 6-9 p.m., I called former students, families, alumni and anyone else connected with the university to harass them for donations to the school’s scholarship fund.
That particular year, there was a new director at the helm of the program, and she had the brilliant idea that we should begin each call by asking for a $1,000 donation. There were several chuckles as she announced her plan, but she doubled down.
“I’ll be going around the room,” she said. “If I don’t hear you ask for $1,000, I’ll fire you on the spot.”
And that’s what she did. I remember hearing horror stories of people being cussed out or laughed at by potential donors after asking for the money. And then there was that evening I watched her stand behind one guy, listening in on his conversation. When he hung up, she held out her hands for his headset. His shoulders slumped, and he placed the headset in her hands, gathered his belongings, and made his way to the door. This woman was serious.
My response? Being the good Biblical studies student that I was, I got super good at knowing where the director was at all times. I would time my calls, making sure I was in-between calls when she was close enough to hear me, dragging out conversations when she was on my side of the room, and expediting them when she was somewhere else. There was no way I was asking someone for $1,000 — I wasn’t taking that kind of abuse for minimum wage. Pay me 80 grand a year, and you can say anything you want to me, but not for $5.15 an hour.
It went well for almost a week until, one night, I lost track of her. Suddenly, the phone’s ringing, and she’s standing right over me. I peeked behind me and then fixed my eyes on the wall at the front of the room, praying it would go to voicemail.
“Hello?” The voice on the other end didn’t sound pleased that I interrupted his dinner or evening episode of “Matlock” or whatever he had been doing. No getting out of it this time—it’s get yelled at or get fired.
I take a big gulp, peek over my shoulder one last time to make sure she’s still there, and I start in on the script. I explain the reason for my call, thank him for his past support, and ask if he would like to donate $1,000 to the spring scholarship drive without even the faintest hint of uncertainty in my voice.
Pleased with herself, the fundraising director immediately smiled and walked off, but the man on the other end didn’t seem quite as excited.
“Now, tell me something,” he growled. “Why in the hell would I go and do a stupid thing like that?”
I’ve never been great on my feet. I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve been able to say exactly the right thing at exactly the right time. This was one of those times.
“Honestly, sir, I really don’t know,” I said. “I’m required to ask for $1,000 dollars, and my supervisor was standing over my shoulder. I didn’t have a choice.”
He chuckled, and we talked for the next five minutes. At the end of the conversation, he didn’t donate $1,000, but he did give $50.
We live in a world that doesn’t often ask much of us. We feel guilty asking someone to help us out or lend us a few dollars or put a mask on while they’re within six feet. I certainly had a problem asking people to donate $1,000 that night. Jesus never seemed to have those same hang-ups, though. When Jesus called someone in the New Testament, it was going to cost them something, and I don’t think anything has changed for us today.
“Follow me,” Jesus says to Matthew, the tax collector in Mark 2:14.
Those two words don’t capture the enormity of Jesus’ request. Matthew was a tax collector. It was a cushy job; he was in with the Roman government, enjoying the privilege that goes with backing the winning horse. Sure, his fellow Israelites resented him for what they considered treason, but he was too busy living the high life to care.
Jesus asked Matthew to give all that up. In the context of first century history and politics, this was much more than just the “quit drinking” and “read your Bible a few times a week” type commitment that we might assume. Jesus was calling Matthew to sacrifice everything — his livelihood, his political affiliations and his privileged status in society.
And nothing has changed since the first century. Jesus’ call is still costly. He still asks us to renounce our livelihoods, our political and national affiliations and our privileged status and submit them to the way of life he taught and modeled. It’s not easy, and the more status and privilege a person has, the harder it will be, but with Jesus, there is no $50 pledge level.