Commitment to God means pledging more than faith

When I was in college, I needed some extra cash, so I took a job working for the university’s annual scholarship drive in the evenings. Four nights a week, from 6-9 p.m., I called former students, families, alumni and anyone else connected with the university to harass them for donations to the school’s scholarship fund.

That particular year, there was a new director at the helm of the program, and she had the brilliant idea that we should begin each call by asking for a $1,000 donation. There were several chuckles as she announced her plan, but she doubled down.

“I’ll be going around the room,” she said. “If I don’t hear you ask for $1,000, I’ll fire you on the spot.”

And that’s what she did. I remember hearing horror stories of people being cussed out or laughed at by potential donors after asking for the money. And then there was that evening I watched her stand behind one guy, listening in on his conversation. When he hung up, she held out her hands for his headset. His shoulders slumped, and he placed the headset in her hands, gathered his belongings, and made his way to the door. This woman was serious.