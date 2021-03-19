Communion meant to be a shared experience

At this point, we would be tempted to write this off as a coincidence. It’s a good metaphor, something all of us can relate to. Why not use it for two different things?

Except, right in the middle of Chapter 10, Paul smashes these two ideas together in one sentence. He leaves no room for doubt that the body he is talking about in communion is the same body made up of the people of the church. The bread is the body of Christ, and the body of Christ is the community of the faithful.

“Is not the bread that we break a participation in the body of Christ?” he writes in Verse 16. “Because there is one loaf, we, who are many, are one body, for we all share the one loaf.”

This is why I can’t underscore how much I dislike my church having to go back to the individual wafers and cups right now. I know there’s a pandemic, and we have no choice, but there’s not supposed to be anything individual about communion. Communion is about people of faith standing together experiencing the presence of God in the bread and the cup.

Is it figurative or literal? No comment. That argument has been raging almost since the ink first dried on the New Testament. I’m not getting involved in that one today. I do know this, however. Christ is somehow present in the Lord’s Supper if for no other reason than he promised he would be. And if we take these words from Paul seriously, perhaps Christ is present, not as much in the elements themselves, as in the act of sharing them with one another.

Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.