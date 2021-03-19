Communion meant to be a shared experience

Ash Wednesday was a special day for me this year. Toward the end of the Facebook live service, in the privacy of my dining room, I lifted my little individual communion cup to my lips and felt the familiar burn of the communion wine against the back of my throat for the first time in over a year. This time, though, I felt something else along with it — peace, calm, the presence of the divine. It was brief and fleeting, but it was memorable, something I hadn’t felt in a long time.
COVID-19 has stolen a lot from us over the past year. More than 2.5 million people have lost their lives around the world, and millions, perhaps billions more have lost loved ones. Add to that the economic and mental health crises many are experiencing, and the toll COVID-19 has taken on us as a species is almost unimaginable. It seems like no part of our lives has been unaffected, including our ability to worship — or at least to worship in the way we were accustomed to in the pre-COVID-19 years.
I’m one of the fortunate ones. I’m still breathing, as are the people I am close to. The combination of in-person worship suspensions and shifting job responsibilities, however, means that I can count on my fingers the number of times I’ve been part of an in-person worship service in the past year.
At first, I’ll admit it. I didn’t miss it as much as I feel like I should have. I didn’t really miss the sermons that much. Between my Kindle and the bookshelves in the back closet, I have more books than I will probably ever be able to read.
I didn’t miss the music either. I’m not going to say anything negative about the contemporary Christian music industry, but I have been surprisingly OK without a worship band in my life every Sunday morning.
There is one thing, however, that’s absence from my life became increasingly noticeable as the year wore on. It caught me by surprise — something I wouldn’t have put anywhere near the top of a list of pre-COVID-19 activities I thought I’d want back. Of all the components of worship that I’ve gone without recently, the one thing I honestly found myself longing for was that familiar burn of the communion wine in the back of my throat.
In his first letter to the Corinthians, the Apostle Paul goes through a laundry list of issues he has with the Corinthian church. He starts off with personal issues — disunity, idol worship, some kinda gross stuff in Chapter 5 that we’ll skip over for now, and so on. Midway through Chapter 10, however, he changes gears, focusing his attention on the structure and function of the church as a whole.
The primary metaphor he uses through the next few chapters is one of the body of Christ. Like a human body, Paul says that the church is made up of many different parts, all, hopefully, working together — each person doing his or her part. In the following chapter, he carries this metaphor forward, applying it to his description of communion, or the Lord’s Supper.
At this point, we would be tempted to write this off as a coincidence. It’s a good metaphor, something all of us can relate to. Why not use it for two different things?
Except, right in the middle of Chapter 10, Paul smashes these two ideas together in one sentence. He leaves no room for doubt that the body he is talking about in communion is the same body made up of the people of the church. The bread is the body of Christ, and the body of Christ is the community of the faithful.
“Is not the bread that we break a participation in the body of Christ?” he writes in Verse 16. “Because there is one loaf, we, who are many, are one body, for we all share the one loaf.”
This is why I can’t underscore how much I dislike my church having to go back to the individual wafers and cups right now. I know there’s a pandemic, and we have no choice, but there’s not supposed to be anything individual about communion. Communion is about people of faith standing together experiencing the presence of God in the bread and the cup.
Is it figurative or literal? No comment. That argument has been raging almost since the ink first dried on the New Testament. I’m not getting involved in that one today. I do know this, however. Christ is somehow present in the Lord’s Supper if for no other reason than he promised he would be. And if we take these words from Paul seriously, perhaps Christ is present, not as much in the elements themselves, as in the act of sharing them with one another.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.