Compromise can serve the country

The fact is, Republicans have good ideas that ought to be considered, including on the topic that will be the biggest point of contention: how to pay for it all. Biden and Democrats want to roll back the 2017 tax cuts and raise other taxes. That’s a non-starter for most Republicans. Sen. Mitt Romney has worked with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and a group of 20 lawmakers on a counterproposal financed partly through user fees. As Romney said, “The pay-for ought to come from people who are using it. So if it’s an airport, the people who are flying. If it’s a port, the people who are shipping into the port. If it’s a rail system, the people who are using the rails. If it’s highways, it ought to be gas if it’s a gasoline-powered vehicle.”