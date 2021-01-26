Condescension over use of 'Dr.' title 'reeks of misogyny and paternalism'

When looking at the metrics set by the physician community for standard quality health care, nurses fair equally well, if not higher, than their physician counterparts in some instances. Despite this, not a month prior to the advertising issue, I had learned that the medical staff at a hospital in Baltimore had mandated that nurses with a doctoral degree were no longer allowed to use their “Dr.” title in the hospital setting, despite having earned it, because of concern that “it might confuse the patients.” This mandate applied only to nurses, not to other professionals with doctoral degrees. There is absolutely no evidence of confusion among patients impacting quality of care; this is a red herring meant to reinforce the classist system among providers. As providers, we are taught about and hold up the importance of a basis in evidence. Rather than the use of “doctor” sowing confusion, it should bolster patients’ confidence in the health care team.