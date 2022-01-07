Congress can't regulate social media

That’s all Section 230 does, and it’s crucial. The modern internet as we know it, from social media and message boards to every newspaper, magazine and TV news website that allows user comments, relies on the premise that there’s no vicarious liability. But the 26-word law has zilch to do with content moderation.

There is no “publisher vs. platform” distinction setting different legal standards for sites that take a hands-off or evenhanded approach to user comments and those that exercise editorial control reflecting corporate viewpoints and values. That’s a fiction invented from whole cloth. The word “platform” doesn’t even appear in Section 230’s scant text.

Politicians are quick to rail against “censorship” and invoke freedom of speech when they’re booted from Facebook or Twitter for breaking the rules. They’re confusing private companies with government agencies. The First Amendment constrains the latter and protects the former.

Taking Section 230 off the books or adding a ban on banishings wouldn’t change the calculus. Lawmakers can’t tell businesses what they must allow or may not allow on their websites.