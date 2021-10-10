Controversy continues about Columbus Day

The controversy concerning Christopher Columbus discovering America continues, but, so far, the government hasn’t taken that date away from him and it’s still considered a federal holiday.
Rest easy, Christopher, at least for another year.
According to some sources, when it comes to Columbus, the only fact that the history books really have right is that he sailed in 1492. He didn’t “discover” America, because people had already been living on the continent for thousands of years, and he wasn’t even the first European explorer to reach North America, because a crew of Vikings sailed to Canada around 1000 AD.
According to the Washington Post, no one in 1492 believed the Earth was flat, and Columbus was just trying to prove you could get from Europe to China by sailing west rather than east. His shortcut plans got derailed when he hit land and discovered a whole new continent in the process. The thing is, Columbus never even landed in what would become the United States — he landed in the Caribbean.
Even the oft-repeated names of his three ships aren’t historically accurate. In the 15th century, most sailing ships were named after saints, so while the Santa Maria is probably the real name, the Niña and the Pinta were probably just casual sailor nicknames for more devoutly named vessels. According to history.com, the Niña’s real name was most likely “the Santa Clara,” while the Pinta’s real name is unknown.
It’s amazing how stuff we learned as kids has been challenged and/or disproved in today’s world. For instance, Nero didn’t fiddle while Rome burned. While this first-century Roman emperor isn’t blameless in the story of Rome’s fall, he wasn’t playing the fiddle during it. For one thing, Nero wasn’t even in the city when the fire began; he was about 30 miles away, and there was no such thing as a fiddle in ancient Rome.
In the “give rats a break” category, recent studies have discovered that rats may not actually be to blame for the Black Plague that wiped out a third of 14th century Europe. Scientists at the University of Oslo conducted an experiment that assessed the potential transmission routes for the deadly pandemic and discovered that the parasites that carried the disease were much more likely to have come from humans than rats. The model showing the disease spread by human fleas and lice matched the death rates of the actual Black Death much more closely than the model involving parasite-carrying rats.
Here’s another one: the story that the famous mathematician Sir Isaac Newton had an epiphany about gravity after being hit on the head by a piece of fruit is most likely an embellishment of what really happened. The first time the apple story appeared was in a biography of Newton written by his friend William Stukeley in 1792. The account says, “The notion of gravitation came into his mind ... occasion’d by the fall of an apple, as he sat in a contemplative mood.” Historians believe that he may well have seen an apple fall and begun pondering why it did so, but nowhere in any records of Newton’s life does it say it hit him on the head.
In the “Hollywood blockbuster made money, but didn’t tell the whole truth” category, the Titanic didn’t sink because it hit an iceberg. Although people have long been fascinated with the tragedy of the unsinkable ship that hit an iceberg in 1912, it turns out it may not have been the iceberg that took the Titanic down in the North Atlantic, but a roaring fire. In a recent analysis of photos found in an attic that were taken by the ship’s electrical engineer, experts have determined there was a fire burning in the ship’s hull unnoticed for three weeks before the collision. It took 12 men to try to contain the flames, but to no avail. By the time the Titanic hit the iceberg, the damage to the hull was too far gone and ship’s lining was torn open.
In the 2017 documentary “Titanic: The New Evidence,” journalist Senan Molony said, “The official Titanic inquiry branded [the sinking] as an act of God. This isn’t a simple story of colliding with an iceberg and sinking. It’s a perfect storm of extraordinary factors coming together: fire, ice and criminal negligence.”
Using Roy Scheider’s famous line, “You’re going to need a bigger boat,” from the blockbuster movie “Jaws,” Washington’s Delaware crossing wasn’t really in a small boat, as depicted in artist Emanuel Leutze’s painting that hangs in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. His painting depicts a glory-filled crossing on a tipsy rowboat, but according to a New York Times article, it was probably a 60-foot-long flatboat ferry, guided by cable and crowded with dozens of troops, cannons and horses. In the painting, Washington’s face is lit by a lantern and torch against a night sky, but weather records show the crossing happened during a northeaster. More likely, the ferry had to cut through thick layers of ice on the Delaware without a glowing sky to guide them nor a wide river to travel. The records are more in keeping with a dead-of-night crossing at a section of the river less than 300-yards wide. Also, the flag in the Leutze painting is bogus — the Stars and Stripes was not adopted until after the crossing.
No matter what they say in future years to come, Christopher, thank you for this wonderful country that we live in.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
