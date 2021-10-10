Controversy continues about Columbus Day

In the “Hollywood blockbuster made money, but didn’t tell the whole truth” category, the Titanic didn’t sink because it hit an iceberg. Although people have long been fascinated with the tragedy of the unsinkable ship that hit an iceberg in 1912, it turns out it may not have been the iceberg that took the Titanic down in the North Atlantic, but a roaring fire. In a recent analysis of photos found in an attic that were taken by the ship’s electrical engineer, experts have determined there was a fire burning in the ship’s hull unnoticed for three weeks before the collision. It took 12 men to try to contain the flames, but to no avail. By the time the Titanic hit the iceberg, the damage to the hull was too far gone and ship’s lining was torn open.

In the 2017 documentary “Titanic: The New Evidence,” journalist Senan Molony said, “The official Titanic inquiry branded [the sinking] as an act of God. This isn’t a simple story of colliding with an iceberg and sinking. It’s a perfect storm of extraordinary factors coming together: fire, ice and criminal negligence.”