Cooper maps an alternative path

North Carolina might go a third straight year without a new state budget. We definitely will go an 11th straight year without a budget written by Democrats.

What would such a creature look like? Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has shown us.

His plan is sweeping and starkly different from budgets passed by Republicans since 2011. Cooper would transform North Carolina’s health care, education, energy use, infrastructure, job training, pandemic assistance and approach to racial issues.

But few North Carolinians know that.

News tends to focus on the General Assembly; something newsworthy happens there nearly every day. Cooper isn’t one to pound the podium and command the cameras. He prefers patient, persistent persuasion with legislators.

The governor reiterated his “mission statement” in an email this month to supporters: “I want a North Carolina where people are better-educated, healthier, with more money in their pockets, and where there are more equitable opportunities for people to have lives of purpose and abundance. Every single day I come to work with this goal in mind.”

As political messages go, it’s somewhat clunky. But it’s clear, and Cooper has stuck to it consistently since he ran in 2016.