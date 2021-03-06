Court case pits schools against parents

"I wasn't proud of her expression," Levy told CNN's Michael Smerconish in a January segment. "However, I felt that in that situation, the school overstepped their boundaries, and it was my decision to punish her, at which time I did take the appropriate steps that I felt necessary for what she had done."

Of the 24 who petitioned the high court to let schools police student speech on social media, all but one are Democrats. The left appears more receptive to school intervention in family matters, while the right seems broadly skeptical of government agencies reaching into private homes.

After Stein joined the amicus brief and issued a press release tying the case to cyberbullying concerns, the conservative North Carolina Values Coalition cautioned that giving schools too much latitude could undermine parents' authority.

"It would be frightening to give educators unrestricted access to extend their regulatory reach to monitor or even supersede parental responsibilities to monitor off-campus speech, social messages and text communications of their children," wrote Jim Quick, the coalition's public affairs director.

Coordination between schools and families is the only practical way to resolve thorny issues over teenagers' social media postings. A phone call from the principal still carries weight in most households.

Defer to parents on discipline. A teacher's demand to remove a Facebook post might constitute government censorship, but even the highest court in the land can't overturn a grounding.

Corey Friedman is an opinion journalist who explores solutions to political conflicts from an independent perspective. Follow him on Twitter @coreywrites. To find out more about Friedman, visit www.creators.com.