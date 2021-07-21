Court reopens age restriction debate

Though Hirschfeld's name is listed first in court filings, the majority deemed his claims to be moot because he's now 21 and is no longer subject to the restriction. Marshall, who is 19, wants to buy a handgun for self-defense, noting in the lawsuit that she obtained a domestic violence protective order against an ex-boyfriend and her work as an equestrian trainer often places her in remote, rural areas where she may feel unsafe without access to a defensive weapon.

The plaintiffs lost in federal District Court, with Judge Glen E. Conrad ruling in October 2019 that the age restriction is primarily a burden on licensed dealers and doesn't qualify as a "functional prohibition" on gun ownership. The 4th Circuit panel disagreed, and Richardson wrote, "Not all young adults have friends or family members who are able or willing to gift them a gun."

Appellate judges noted that the Constitution's framers intended the Second Amendment for adults 18 and up. An appendix of colonial militia laws that predate the Bill of Rights' ratification filed with the majority opinion shows 16 and 18 as the only age limits on armed militia service.