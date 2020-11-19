COVID taking a toll on women

Women are also more likely to take on the role of caregiver to both children and other adults; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 2 out of every 3 caregivers are women. This is true even in dual earner households.

Results from the Goucher College poll also find that women from higher income households feel less sadness and anger than those from lower-income households. These are women who presumably can afford luxuries like child care or who simply haven't personally felt the strain of the economic impact.

Adult women today have grown up with the idea that they can achieve the same career success and family life that society has afforded men. These notions were consistently challenged before the outbreak by standing inequities in household labor and the realities of the labor market. But COVID-19 has exposed the fragile nature of women's advancement in the workplace and in domestic life. It's of little wonder that many women are feeling sad and angry about it.

Dena T. Smith is associate professor of sociology and director of the graduate program in applied sociology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Mileah Kromer is associate professor of political science and director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, which conducts the Goucher College Poll.