Cultivating servant’s heart first step to greatness

Back when I was in Bible college, I shared an apartment with three other students. Like most guys in their early 20s, we were night owls who did their best work in the wee hours of the morning (or at least that’s what we told ourselves). Of course, some of those late nights were filled with much more than just studying and homework. There was midnight tennis, strobe-light bowling, 2 a.m. trips to Denny’s or the Waffle House and more than a few interesting conversations.
One particular night, shortly after graduation, I remember sitting in the living room with my friend, Adam. One of us had recently read through Mark 10, where two of Jesus’ disciples come to him with a bold request.
“Let one of us sit at your right and the other at your left in your glory,” they asked.
Jesus never denies that people will be chosen to sit at his right and left in the kingdom; he only says that this honor is not his to give. So, that night, Adam and I began speculating. Who will it be? Of all the greats throughout history, who will be recognized as the greatest? For that matter, what does it mean to be “greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” Is it the person who converts the most people, or the one who excels in love, patience, self-control or some other virtue? Perhaps it’s the one who fights the hardest for righteousness or defends the faith against the forces of darkness the loudest?
The first person that came to mind was the Apostle Paul. We never wavered on him. As “the apostle to the Gentiles,” we recognized that, had it not been for him, Christianity might not have even grown beyond a small, localized movement within first-century Judaism. Undoubtedly, the Apostle Paul was on the shortlist.
The second person, however, proved harder to nail down. We suggested several possibilities. Peter, Billy Graham, Martin Luther, Mother Theresa and several others I don’t remember. I do remember, however, that we couldn’t settle on any one person; no one seemed to tower above the crowd like Paul. That’s when Adam’s face lit up.
“Maybe, it’ll just be a regular person,” he said. “Someone nobody has ever heard of who simply lived a faithful, Godly life.”
Instantly, I felt like he was on to something. Of course! Jesus, the guy who said, “the first shall be last, and the last shall be first,” would probably pick a faithful, humble unknown to single out as the greatest in the kingdom. He would probably choose the kind of person who would never imagine that they were even in the running — the type of person who would begin tearing up and shaking their head “no” at the mere thought of it. Perhaps that’s what it means to be “the greatest in the kingdom of God.” Living humbly, honoring God in everything, and treating others with dignity and respect. Isn’t that what it’s all about?
At this point, we don’t have to go on speculating. If we keep reading, Jesus clearly explains what his idea of greatness looks like. In verse 42, right after he denies the disciple’s request, he says, “those who are regarded as rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them … not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant.”
In the next verse, he continues, explaining that even he — the one person who could have legitimately demanded to be revered as God — chose to come into the world as a humble servant.
The implications for us couldn’t be more clear. “The greatest in the kingdom” is not the one who makes the biggest splash, fights the hardest or yells the loudest. The greatest is not the one who achieves the most remarkable success or commands the attention of the world.
Instead, the greatest in the kingdom is the faithful servant. They are the one who is often overlooked, nearly invisible. They walk in humility, never wavering in their quest to order their life around what is just, good and righteous, even if nobody ever notices. They are the ones who are content to be last, overlooked, unnoticed by people, knowing that they will be noticed by their God. According to Jesus, this is what true greatness looks like.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton.
