Damage to 2024 Election has already been done

In Arkansas, a new law authorizes the legislature to take charge of elections in a county if a legislative committee questions the “appearance of an equal, free and impartial election.”

In Arizona, The Washington Post reported, “GOP legislators took away the ability of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) to defend election lawsuits — but only for her final election in that office, in 2022 — while transferring that power to Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich.”

Similar efforts in other states could produce changes in time for 2024. All this comes on top of a host of laws to curb early voting and mail-in voting, stiffen voter ID rules and reduce the number or hours of polling stations. Georgia and Florida went so far as to make it illegal to give water and snacks to voters waiting in long lines.

All these changes are aimed squarely at Democratic voters. The Republican goal is not so much to win over those Americans as to keep them from voting.

Trump himself has made plain his desire to reduce the number of people casting ballots. Democratic efforts to promote voting by mail, he said in 2020, could allow “levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”