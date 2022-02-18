Deaths from not moving

It’s not always easy defining “the American way.” Is it a life of hiking and yoga and kale salads for lunch? Or is it sitting all day at a desk, in a vehicle or in front of the TV, all the while downing nuggets and fries?

Coloradans are renowned for their fitness, but less healthy ways have been sneaking up on them. Once home to superior mortality statistics, three metro areas just east of the Rockies — Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley — have seen some of the biggest increases in death rates, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal.

The obvious reason is a rise in sedentary living and poor diets. This booming urban corridor may still offer stunning mountain views and proximity to the best in outdoor sports, but many of its residents see this world chiefly through their windshields. They live in new subdivisions built for cars, which they drive to the big-box stores and chain restaurant meals loaded with salt, fat and sugar.

That, health officials say, is why local doctors are seeing a surge in local cases of obesity, heart disease and diabetes. The South and other regions have long reported high rates of death from these conditions. Now much of Colorado is joining them.