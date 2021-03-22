Deciding who leads a university

Unhappy students also can bring a chancellor down. So can passionate fans of the university’s athletic teams. Donors and alumni groups can feel that the chancellor is their employee and should listen to their directions.

All these interests and groups present potential problems for every new chancellor. Wise ones will understand that while you cannot always please everyone, you must always take care to minimize friction and consider different opinions and aspirations that relate to the university.

What is really tragic is for the situation to be poisoned from the beginning. That is what has happened to Allison. From the time his appointment was announced, opposition and concerns about his lack of experience in higher education and the process of his appointment arose from the faculty senate, the school’s alumni association and the student government association’s president.

Previously, Allison served as a trustee at his alma mater, N.C. Central University, and as a member of the system’s board of governors, where he chaired its Committee on Historically Minority-Serving Institutions. In 2018, Allison became the national director of state teams and political strategy for the American Federation for Children, an organization that promotes school choice and was once led by Betsy DeVos, former President Donald Trump’s secretary of education.