Decorating tips from feng shui experts

It’s that time of year when we get ready to switch off the heat and turn on the air conditioning to welcome the wonderful change of seasons (except for the pollen that seems to coat our cars and fog up our heads).

And if there’s anything I can do to improve the amount of positive energy in my home, I’m all for it, as long as it doesn’t require my taking out a home improvement loan. When I ran across an article written by feng shui experts online with tips on how to incorporate feng shui into a house without spending a fortune, I decided it might help others as they dive into spring cleaning – out with the old and in with the new.

I had heard about feng shui and, basically, it’s a Chinese concept that involves arranging pieces in certain spaces to create balance and harmony. Literally translated to “wind” and “water,” the most important furniture in a room represents the “commanding position” and is the place to start. In your bedroom, this would be your bed, in your kitchen, this would be your stove, and in your home office, this would be your desk. Positioning yourself in commanding positions requires that you must be able to see the door of the room without actually being in line with it.