Decorating tips from feng shui experts

It’s that time of year when we get ready to switch off the heat and turn on the air conditioning to welcome the wonderful change of seasons (except for the pollen that seems to coat our cars and fog up our heads).
And if there’s anything I can do to improve the amount of positive energy in my home, I’m all for it, as long as it doesn’t require my taking out a home improvement loan. When I ran across an article written by feng shui experts online with tips on how to incorporate feng shui into a house without spending a fortune, I decided it might help others as they dive into spring cleaning – out with the old and in with the new.
I had heard about feng shui and, basically, it’s a Chinese concept that involves arranging pieces in certain spaces to create balance and harmony. Literally translated to “wind” and “water,” the most important furniture in a room represents the “commanding position” and is the place to start. In your bedroom, this would be your bed, in your kitchen, this would be your stove, and in your home office, this would be your desk. Positioning yourself in commanding positions requires that you must be able to see the door of the room without actually being in line with it.
To test if your furniture is properly aligned for feng shui, sit on your bed, stand at your stove, or sit at your desk, and see if you can see the door without facing it directly. According to feng shui, these commanding positions represent how in control you are of your life and how much positive energy you will be able to receive in that part of your home.
I tried it in my own home and, much to my surprise, each room appeared to align the furniture and the door in perfect harmony. While I’d love to take credit and say that I planned it as a feng shui expert, in all honesty, it was done quite by accident in my quest to accommodate a household of two humans and three to four dogs on any given day.
According to feng shui experts, thriving green plants are also an absolute must in any space because they insist that plants are a way of staying connected to nature while spending time indoors. Not only do they remind us of nature’s rejuvenating powers, they lower carbon dioxide levels indoors and even reduce the concentration of certain pollutants.
After reading this, I decided to give philodendrons another gallant attempt to survive because, according to Google, they’re a no-fail houseplant and easy to grow. All we have now are some almost dead cacti under a fluorescent light that seem to be the ideal trap for stink bugs, which will be invading homes in our area in another week or two.
The right light can have a huge effect on your mood and overall well-being. One of the best ways is to let in more natural light — opening shades and curtains whenever possible – because feng shui enthusiasts insist that natural lighting is always recommended over artificial. Of course, it’s not always possible in some parts of your house, so feng shui experts recommend getting a Himalayan salt lamp. As the low heat of the lamp’s bulb warms the salt, the lamp releases negative ions into the air. These negative ions clean the air, promote healing and emit positive feng shui energy in your home (I can’t wait to try the one I ordered on Amazon).
Feng shui experts also recommend hanging artwork that features a mountain because mountains are earth elements that represent health. This symbol of strength and vitality is best placed in the figurative center of your home, which would be the place everyone congregates, like the family room. Trying to decide which mountain artwork to purchase? Feng shui teaches to choose one with the energy you want to replicate — for example, a calm picture featuring gentle slopes for relaxation, instead of one with jarring, jagged peaks.
My husband will hate this next tip because he’s threatened to throw my wind chimes down the mountain on several occasions, particularly when it’s breezy outside and they drown out the surround sound of the TV. However, feng shui experts reveal that there’s a great benefit to using all five senses when optimizing a home’s energy and this includes sound. Sounds of nature, like a breeze moving through the trees or water trickling down a stream, actually helps us relax. To cut down on the clang, stick with bamboo or wood chimes, which may be more soothing because of their lower tones.
Feng shui experts suggest that mirrors are symbolic windows and should be placed in rooms where there isn’t a lot of natural light. However, one bit of word to the wise: Since a mirror will amplify what it reflects, check the positioning before you hang it to ensure that it doesn’t reflect the trashcan or a pile of laundry.
Feng shui traditions warn against keeping broken items in your home because they represent both internal and external clutter. A broken clock, in particular, can be a bad omen and mean you’re stuck in a rut and you won’t move forward in your life.
The last tip really hit home for me. Feng shui principles claim that plants with spiky or thorny exteriors are magnets for bad vibes. The prickly surfaces of cacti, or other spiky plants, can bring tension into your home and relationships.
Ah, so that’s what caused those mindless arguments with my husband for the past 20 years! I’m with you feng shui — the almost dead cacti will have finally found their demise in the trashcan, and we will simply have to learn to live with stink bugs.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.