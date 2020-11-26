Delight in God’s blessings and give thanks

For example, in 1 Corinthians 10, Paul addresses the issue of eating food that has been sacrificed to idols. According to the religious leaders of his day, this was a serious offense, but in verse 27, Paul writes, “If an unbeliever invites you to a meal and you want to go, eat whatever is put before you without raising questions of conscience.”

Did you get that? Don’t worry about whether or not it has been sacrificed to idols. If someone sets food before you, delight in the hospitality they’ve shown to you, revel in the blessing God is giving you through them. For Paul, the virtue of genuine delight has the power to override even the most serious ceremonial misstep.

Paul continues in verse 30, saying, “If I take part in the meal with thankfulness, why am I denounced because of something I thank God for? So, whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.”

For some of us, it may sound strange to imagine delight as a virtue. It’s easy for us to fall back on the idea that the only way to properly demonstrate our commitment to God is through rigid self-denial. To be sure, there are times God calls us to restraint. However, Scripture also calls for thanksgiving in every situation, and what better way to give thanks than by delighting in God’s good gifts?