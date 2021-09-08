Delta surge is hitting NC hospitals hard. I saw it as an ER heart patient

Eventually, a seat opened up that didn’t have me squeezed next to another patient; nearby sat an older woman in a wheelchair. She told me she had spent 10 hours in the ER waiting room. She was being checked for a concussion and couldn’t eat. My wife bought a sandwich and drink for another woman who had been there since mid-morning.

My plunged heart rate got me out of the waiting room in an hour, but I spent the rest of the evening in an ER patient room awaiting placement in a cardiac unit. Nurses and aides hustled in and out, placing IV ports, taking X-rays and another EKG, drawing blood and taking vitals. They had little time to talk.

An orderly wheeled me up to the cardiac unit shortly after midnight. I learned the next morning I needed a cardiac MRI to determine whether I had other heart damage. But I couldn’t get in that day due to the surge in patients. Among them were COVID-19 patients who needed to be checked for heart inflammation, or myocarditis.

It looked like I might not get an MRI until late Friday afternoon but a cardiologist that morning succeeded in bumping the MRI up.

I asked to listen to oldies during the MRI to calm my nerves; that strategy kinda backfired when the fourth song in was Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky.”