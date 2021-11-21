Democracy dies in news deserts

“Our ads fell off a cliff, just like every other newspaper,” says Art’s brother, publisher and co-owner John Cullen, who chose to forgo his paycheck when he became eligible to receive Social Security benefits.

More than 2,000 U.S. newspapers have shuttered in the last 15 years, according to journalism professor Penelope Muse Abernathy’s research. The communities they covered are now news deserts, bereft of both the watchdog reporting that makes crooked politicians shudder and the positive publicity that makes civic boosters beam with pride.

If Art Cullen is a prophet crying out in the wilderness, the adage about prophets going without honor in their hometown rings true. Winning the 2017 Pulitzer for editorial writing led to a book deal, speaking engagements and a national platform, but it didn’t make Cullen a celebrity in Storm Lake. Advertising manager Mary Cullen explains in the documentary that conservative business owners fumed when her brother-in-law was honored for his progressive pugilism on the opinion page.

Sales were so dismal last year that the Storm Lake Times resorted to crowdfunding to keep the paper in print and its reporters on the beat. A GoFundMe campaign raised $31,145 to sustain the enterprise.