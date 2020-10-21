Dems keep ACA front and center

Biden, meanwhile, supports expanding and strengthening the statute, while his allies on the progressive left are looking for universal health care. At the moment, it also looks as if Democrats are on track to expand their House majority and might flip the Senate.

“So many Americans are concerned by one issue, and that’s health care,” Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said during that media call with Wigley. “So much of that health care is in mortal danger right now.”

Casey has already said he’ll vote against Barrett’s confirmation, and has declined to meet with her.

Like every other Democrat, Casey is still smarting from the GOP’s stymying of Obama’s 2016 high court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland. Casey also has made no secret of his disdain for the credulity-straining justifications that Republicans have offered in defense of Barrett’s pre-election confirmation.

Casey, who does not sit on the Judiciary Committee, credited his colleagues on the panel for their efforts to keep the health care debate front and center during their turns at the microphone.

“They’ve been resolute and determined about what is at stake,” he said, speculating that the “majority of Americans did not know there was a case before the Supreme Court on Nov. 10.