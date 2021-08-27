Devastating floods stir old memories

The damage from Fred is just as bad — worse in some parts of Haywood and western N.C. You can’t fully prepare for that level of destruction. The people of Humphreys County had no idea a disaster could happen like the one Fred spawned that swept away towns and communities.

But you can’t stop water. You can try to manage it, you can resolve to live with it, but there is no way to conquer it. Take some of the people who lived high on the hills and mountains around Canton. Some folks escaped flood water from Frances and Ivan but were left homeless from landslides. Same with Fred.

We were lucky with Hurricane Hugo. It wasn’t like the Great Flood of 1916 that literally isolated Catawba County. All bridges and trestles were washed away, and high water took a long time to go away.

Now, the destruction is beyond belief for many communities and towns. It would be the right thing to do to find a way to help. I didn’t get any assistance when Hugo struck. Big deal. I didn’t lose my house, my transportation, or the lives of friends and family.

When we get knocked down, we get up. We rebuild. Sometimes, when things go from devastating to total loss, we need help. Let us not forget that when people we don’t know suffer the unimaginable.

We have no way of knowing when our turn will come.

