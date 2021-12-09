Different cases, different coverage

On the contrary, Rittennhouse, with his preppy suits, well-groomed, clean-cut image (while he was on trial at least) was able to successfully play to the sensibilities of white conservatives, particularly those in higher tax brackets. When Rittenhouse broke down on the stand midway through the trial huffing, puffing and gasping for air as tears poured down his clean-shaven face, he came across to many of his supporters as someone who could easily be their son, nephew or other relative.

Rittenhouse personified the boy next door who was being persecuted, making it easy for defenders to line up behind him, angered by their perception of an unjust situation. He became the poster boy for white empathy.

The defendants in the Arbery trial elicited no such level of empathy. They were viewed as menacing, overbearing, arrogant culprits who took it upon themselves to chase down a young Black man and act as judge, jury and executioner. They represented vigilantism at its worst.

Now that both trials have concluded, save for the sentencing phase of Arbery’s killers, the nation and media organizations have quickly shifted their focus on other matters. One thing is for certain: Race remains an indisputable factor in America – past, present and almost certainly for the foreseeable future.

Elwood Watson is a professor of history, Black studies and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University and an author and public speaker.