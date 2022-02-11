Discover history through sports

Once he got rolling in baseball, he became one of the best players in the majors. But he still had a lot to deal with because of his ethnicity. The New York Times said it best: “Larry Doby integrated all those American League parks where Jackie Robinson never appeared.”

He was the trailblazer in the American League and suffered — and withstood — the same indignities of his National League friend.

He is one of four players in the Hall of Fame to play in the Negro World Series and the Major League World Series. Satchel Paige, Monte Irvin and Willie Mays are the others. Mays, by the way, won a Negro League pennant with the Birmingham Black Barons — when he was 15.

Doby was the second black manager in the majors (White Sox).

Breaking the color barrier was tough. The difficulties are well documented. Toni Stone, a female player for the Indianapolis Clowns in the American Negro League, had to deal with the gender barrier. That, too, was almost impossible.

The Clowns was a barnstorming team that provided entertainment and very serious ball playing. Stone, who had played baseball all her life, was brought on to boost ticket sales. She played second base and could hit well.