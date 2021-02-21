Discovering more about Washington and Lincoln

I’m writing this column on Presidents’ Day, so it will be a little late on Sunday when you read it, but I didn’t want the holiday to pass without mentioning a little something about two of our greatest presidents, Washington and Lincoln, who remain the two most recognized leaders of all. Here are a few facts on each, courtesy of www.history.com, that you, like me, may not have known.

Who says you have to have a college degree to run a country? Washington’s formal schooling ended when he was 11 years old when his father died. Young George had to give up the opportunity to be educated abroad in England, a privilege that had been given to his older half-brothers. Instead, as the oldest child of six from his father’s second family, his mother taught him how to run a tobacco farm and, at the age of 16, he took his first job as a land surveyor. For the rest of his life, however, Washington would be embarrassed by his lack of schooling.

Is it true that our first president had wooden teeth? It’s true that he ruined his teeth using them to crack walnut shells, but his dentures were made out of lots of things, but never wood. They came largely from human teeth, pulled from the mouths of the poor and his enslaved workers, ivory, cow teeth and lead. He had a little spring inside the dentures that helped them open and close.