Divine love breaks down human barriers

We live in a world that is constantly being divided into segments based on a variety of beliefs and opinions. Polarization makes it difficult for conversations, agreements and relationships to flourish.

One of the more controversial and divisive topics surrounds the inclusion, marriage and ordination of people who identify as LGBTQ. Families, churches and communities continue to struggle with these questions.

June is Pride month, an opportunity to learn about and from members of the LBGTQ community. It is an invitation to explore our similarities as we strive to be followers of Christ.

Western North Carolina is home to an estimated 50,000 to 80,000 people who identify as LGBTQ. The numbers are likely higher as many people are afraid to answer questions honestly. Fear and uncertainty are constant companions.

Forty percent of homeless youth in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ. Many are homeless because their families, communities and churches have decided that being a member of the LBGTQ community is unacceptable. They often find the streets to be safer and more welcoming than their families or churches.

Teen suicides within the LGBTQ community continue to escalate at rates higher than other parts of the teenage population. What are we doing as followers of Christ to live into the greatest commandment we have been given?

“I give you a new commandment: love one another, Just as I have loved you, you must also love one another,” Jesus tells his disciples in John 13:34.

How can love be so divisive?

There are many stories in the Bible about people who are considered outsiders being invited to follow Jesus. He welcomes each person. In Acts 8:26-40 we read about Philip’s encounter with a eunuch.

A eunuch is considered neither male, nor female — an outsider.

From the story, we know the eunuch has traveled to Jerusalem for worship. We also can imagine that because they are a eunuch, they were probably not able to participate in many aspects of worship. Yet, their strong faith led this person to make the trip as a faithful outsider and an eager student.

Then there is Philip, who a few chapters earlier, was chosen to serve as a deacon rather than as a minister. Philip has specific set duties to fulfill, yet on this deserted road, Philip feels called by the Holy Spirit to share the Gospel.

Philip knows neither how his companions will respond nor how the person traveling in the chariot will respond. Philip follows his heart and the nudging of the Holy Spirit to engage in a conversation with the eunuch.

In their meeting, the eunuch turns to Philip for assistance and guidance in understanding a passage from Isaiah. A conversation about faith without barriers ensues between two people seeking to follow and learn from God’s word. Their desires drive the interaction and the questions and a mutual respect evolves as stories are shared.

Philip’s deep faith in Jesus is evident. The eunuch’s passion and desire for truth is obvious.

The eunuch asks, “What is to prevent my being baptized?”

I imagine the silence — a pregnant pause. Perhaps Philip experiences a few moments of discomfort and surprise. I hear the unspoken challenge from someone who has lived a life of exclusion. The vulnerability of waiting for a response. Am I really welcome? Am I worthy of baptism? Does Jesus love me?

Philip recognizes the transformation that has occurred and knows Jesus would never exclude this person or any person from baptism. Philip jumps in the water and baptizes the eunuch.

On this journey of following Jesus, there are no accidents. God puts people in our lives to teach us, guide us and love us. The meeting of Philip and the eunuch on a deserted road is an example of how God works. One-on-one conversations open doors that bypass doctrines and cause relationships to emerge.

Listening to stories of people who are different from us requires courage. It requires listening that comes from the heart without judgment and the willingness to see God’s divine light in everyone we meet.

Philip sets a tough example to follow by offering radical love to someone who is an outsider and displaying the courage that comes when we recognize the power of Christ’s love and our desire for others to experience that love. We must listen to the nudging of the Holy Spirit. We must put aside our differences and learn to walk in love for all.

In Galatians 3:28, the Apostle Paul writes: “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male or female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.”

We are one in the body of Christ, and we have all been given the same commandment, “just as I have loved you, you must love one another.”

Kathy Peters is a trained spiritual director and the pastoral care coordinator at Grace Episcopal Church in Morganton. Email her at care@gracemorganton.org.