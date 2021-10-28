Do you hate intersections too?

The same website indicated that it is also okay for one driver to motion another to proceed through the intersection, but I am leery of deference contests. I am reminded of the vintage comic strip “Alphonse and Gaston” (1901-1937). The two Frenchmen were sickeningly polite, and hijinks ensued as the pair invariably got into an infuriating “No, after you” exchange. I fear that if the other driver changes his mind or an unexpected motorist gets involved, the phrase “See ya in the funny papers” would be replaced with “See ya in the obituaries.”

Road rage can overflow when there’s an impasse, but tried-and-true gestures don’t work with some of these mental giants. (“That fellow needs … a splint. Mildred, I’ll leave the car parked in front of this firetruck and take him one…”)

It’s almost enough to make you ban perpendicular streets and resign yourself to a lifetime of wistfully wondering what’s going on with all those unreachable parallel roadways. (“Maybe … maybe those neighborhoods have possums that actually know how to cross the road.”)

Intersections with traffic lights are equally nerve-wracking. I keep getting stuck behind people who are mesmerized with their cellphone long after the light turns green. Cellphone lost its charge? No problem! Get out the Ouija Board and have a long chat with Alexander Graham Bell!