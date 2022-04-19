Don’t miss opportunities for courage

Rita is a student in my class. She looks down at her desk or into the face of her devices each day. She rarely speaks and runs out of class at the end of the class period. She even bumped me out of the way once.

There is something definitely going on with her. Her grade is terrible. She displays minimal social and academic skills. For the most part, she refuses to complete any work. It is a struggle each day just to communicate with her.

Rita is not her real name. In fact, I do not have anyone by such a name in any of my high school classes, but she could be almost any number of my current students.

The pandemic has been brutal on learning. There have been so many changes for students and teachers alike. The inertia of a school year is a grind to be sure. Students to teach. Curricula to work through and complete. Teachers are challenged to stimulate and grow students no matter where they fall academically.

Such has been made harder this year by a myriad of things. Masks off, then on, then off again. The lingering absences caused by a few shallow quarantine periods. Students coming back to full in-school opportunities and complete athletic seasons. Yet, in some respects, there is pall over these good things. Like Rita, the frustration lies in getting the things of school back to normal. She’s scared, she’s depressed, she’s anxious.

As the pandemic began, the state told students and teachers to go home and work remotely. Then, the following August, many teachers had classes split in two for different sessions during the week with a remote day in the middle of the workweek for cleaning. At the beginning of this school year, full weekly school was back in session. It has taken a lot of adjustment on behalf of teachers and students to make this happen.

The workweek seems longer than ever. A lot of apathy among students is on display for one reason or another, some known and unknown. The disrespect among students toward their instructors seems to have multiplied. Many articles suggest an upcoming teacher shortage in some places because teachers are suffering and struggling emotionally, too. The great resignation might hit academia hard.

Yes, all the above-mentioned things could end up working out badly; however, there are bigger issues at stake.

A large proportion of students are suffering from anxiety and depression, considering suicide and are seriously broken down in certain areas. They lack the skills to complete assignments and function adequately throughout the day. Part of this is due to the increased isolation created by the use of technology. The other part stems from the choices students make.

One of the challenges for current students appearing to exit a pandemic situation is working through feelings of hopelessness. Currently, North Carolina ranks in the middle of the 50 states in combating depression among young adults.

In 2021, there were 8.9 deaths by suicide per 100,000 teens ages 15 to 19. The average across the country was 11.2. According to the National Association of School Nurses, between 13% and 20% of children ages 2 to 17 have a documented mental, emotional or behavioral disorder.

Behavioral issues seem to impact boys at twice the rate of girls. Teen boys tend to commit suicide at a higher rate than girls, although, more suicide attempts are made by girls. The nurses association reports suicide as the second leading cause of death among kids ages 10 to 24, and that 37% of adolescents persistently feel sad and hopeless, creating an obstacle to engagement in everyday activities. Such numbers tend to be increasing instead of lessening.

Moreover, the rate of child abuse, particularly among older teens, appears to have risen during the pandemic. Children who suffer from too many adverse childhood experiences are especially at risk of feeling despair. Some students realize they are disconnected to one another in a variety of ways. Sometimes, this means having no adults or peer groups in their lives.

As individuals, we must consider ways to actively help all kids and students struggling due to the pandemic and other forces. Better relationships must be strengthened between parents and teachers again. More school counselors need to be hired to put less of a caseload on ones we already have. There are other changes needed, too.

Still, it is time for young people to help themselves, too, and not use the events of the last few years as an excuse not to be responsible and respectful. Students have found ways not only to weather the pandemic storm with all the changes, but also have developed tools for perseverance and healthy self-care. Other students joined teams and organizations to keep them healthy and stimulated.

Almost everyone knows a student who is like Rita. Be brave and engage them. We all can make a better effort. We may be saving a life.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.