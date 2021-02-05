Don’t miss the point of grace - Uplifted in Faith

In John 9, Jesus and his disciples come across a man who had been born blind. Now, in first-century Israel, physical disabilities were often considered to be evidence of sin in the afflicted person’s life. This case, however, was not quite as clear. How could someone be blind from birth? Is it possible to sin in the womb, or was he being punished for the sin of his parents?

The disciples ask Jesus the question in James 9:2. I always imagine the disciples in this scene were like first-year seminarians, puffed up with pride, thinking their insightful question would somehow impress their teacher. I imagine Jesus shaking his head and rolling his eyes in response. Yes, I totally believe Jesus rolled his eyes, probably often.

“That’s not the point,” I see him thinking as I read between the lines of the biblical text. “This isn’t a science project or a point of curiosity — he is a human being, one who has been suffering since birth.”

The disciples had gotten carried away with their own theological inertia. In their quest to understand God and the nature of the world they lived in, they took it one step too far, turning a real flesh-and-blood person into a trivial theological curiosity.