Don’t miss the point of grace - Uplifted in Faith

I was in seventh-grade when the first Persian Gulf War dominated the news in early 1991.
I’ll never forget the black-and-green images of smart bombs laying waste to Iraqi targets or beaten and abused American POWs paraded on television like circus animals. And then there was Gen. “Stormin’” Norman Schwarzkopf, perhaps the world’s first reality television star, in my living room every night, talking strategy.
The war brought new words and phrases into our vocabularies — Scud missile, embedded journalist, and the “Mother of all Battles,” to name a few. Patriotic Americans flew their flags again, and dozens of the nation’s biggest music stars came together in a “We Are the World”-style tribute to the troops.
There was a darker side to this newfound sense of national pride, however. Our new vocabulary included some truly awful anti-Islamic slurs that we hopefully are all ashamed of now. Those black-and-green smart bomb images we cheered had real people on the other end of those explosions. Real fathers would never go home to their children. Real sons would never hug their mothers again.
Then there were the trading cards marketed at 12-year-old kids like me. I could collect generals like Stormin’ Norman, villains like Saddam Hussein and weapons like M1A1 tanks, just as I collected my favorite baseball players. It seems that, for a few months in early 1991, we got a little carried away by the inertia of it all.
In John 9, Jesus and his disciples come across a man who had been born blind. Now, in first-century Israel, physical disabilities were often considered to be evidence of sin in the afflicted person’s life. This case, however, was not quite as clear. How could someone be blind from birth? Is it possible to sin in the womb, or was he being punished for the sin of his parents?
The disciples ask Jesus the question in James 9:2. I always imagine the disciples in this scene were like first-year seminarians, puffed up with pride, thinking their insightful question would somehow impress their teacher. I imagine Jesus shaking his head and rolling his eyes in response. Yes, I totally believe Jesus rolled his eyes, probably often.
“That’s not the point,” I see him thinking as I read between the lines of the biblical text. “This isn’t a science project or a point of curiosity — he is a human being, one who has been suffering since birth.”
The disciples had gotten carried away with their own theological inertia. In their quest to understand God and the nature of the world they lived in, they took it one step too far, turning a real flesh-and-blood person into a trivial theological curiosity.
Most of us probably know how the story ends. Jesus heals the man on the Sabbath, throwing a monkey wrench into the religious leaders’ theology. They spend the rest of the chapter arguing about whether the event is a legitimate miracle because “obviously, God wouldn’t perform a miracle on the Sabbath.”
Everybody — except the formerly blind man — also completely misses the point. Like the world of my youth during the few short months of the first Gulf War, everyone was so carried away by the inertia of their own little philosophies and theological positions that they missed the kindness and grace of God at work in their midst.
Like the disciples and the religious leaders in the story, most of us are frail creatures with weak minds who still tend to let inertia get the best of them. Whether it’s losing sight of the real faces behind the video game-like footage of a smart bomb destroying an Iraqi weapons cache or turning human suffering into a theological curiosity, we are all sometimes guilty of letting inertia get to us. If we’re not careful, it will pull at us, disconnecting us from the love, justice and righteousness with which God calls us to live.
