Don’t simply ‘bookend’ the month

At a time when racial issues seem at the forefront of society, perhaps it is well to look to the past where simple people found the will to overcome great odds. They did it with their dignity and their poise, but most of all with their feet and fortitude.
Fifteen-year-old Dorothy Counts integrated Harding High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 4 1957. The school system was complying with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling which mandated school desegregation three years earlier. Several other African American students did the same thing across the district at other schools. Count’s story appeared across the nation in newspapers. One photo taken by photographer Douglass Martin won a World Press Photo of the Year award.
In the picture, Miss Counts walks amid a sea of hate and bad feeling. White students who disagreed with integration pelted her with rocks and threw them in her path as a way to intimidate her. Some students were encouraged to openly spit on her.
Noted Charlotte Observer columnist Kays Gary wrote, “Debris fell on her shoulders and around her feet. And the posture of the head was unchanged. That was the remarkable thing. For how many of us could have taken that walk to and from a school.”
Counts integrated the school, but did not stay much longer. The bigotry and the hate were too much. She later graduated high school and college and began a career as a child advocate.
On Feb. 1, 1960, four black students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College sat down at the segregated lunch counter inside the F.W. Woolworth store in uptown Greensboro, North Carolina (now the site of the International Civil Rights Museum).
They bought a few personal items and school supplies before finding their way to the lunch counter reserved for white customers. In doing so, they "crossed a line" from where black people were supposed to stand and eat. They each found a stool and ordered some coffee.
The waitress, a white woman, refused to serve them. One of the students, Franklin McCain, asked the woman a question, “You just served me at a counter two feet away. Why is it that you serve me at one counter and deny me at another?”
By Feb. 5, the number of people "sitting in" grew to more than 300. Other young people, hearing about the four students who started the Greensboro Sit In, began to have similar protests in places like Durham, Raleigh, Winston Salem, High Point, Orangeburg, Rock Hill and Nashville. By the end of the month, there were sit-in campaigns in at least 31 cities in eight southern states. Other demonstrations followed at lunch counters in the north and south alike.
Newspaper reporters and television crews covered the sit-ins. People were confronted with scenes which caused a myriad of reactions and changed history. People who had never thought about racism or had turned a blind eye to segregation were exposed to the pictures and the footage of the sit-ins. It was hard not to be empathetic toward the students sitting at the lunch counters when they faced violence by onlookers, police and other individuals who were simply indifferent to the situation.
President Lyndon Johnson worked with the United States Congress and signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which aimed to end discrimination in public places.
For Counts, the Greensboro Four, and many other people from all colors and walks of life, the right to attend school and to sit at a lunch counter were just and important struggles. Their stories are a reminder nothing comes easy. There are countless stories involving injustice in our racial past, but there are also stories of hope and perseverance.
The revered African American actress Cicely Tyson passed away last month. In 1974, she starred in a television movie adaptation of the book, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman. The book is written by celebrated African American writer Earnest Gaines, and is a fictional accounting of the black experience from the Civil War to the Vietnam era. A profound scene in the movie sees Ms. Tyson’s character drink from a water fountain which had been segregated. A barrier broken as so many others have over the course of time.
To have a month to think about American history, and particularly Black history, is not enough. People sometimes take credit for witnessing the month, but never move forward with their feet to accomplish any other effort at understanding. Many times, people make excuses for the time and place they are living in. They expect the next generations to be accountable and pass important responsibilities on to them instead.
Understanding. Fellowship. Conversation. Seeing someone’s experience from inside their eyes looking back into your own can be a big help regarding racial healing. We have work to do.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies educator at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com.