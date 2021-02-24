Don’t simply ‘bookend’ the month

On Feb. 1, 1960, four black students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College sat down at the segregated lunch counter inside the F.W. Woolworth store in uptown Greensboro, North Carolina (now the site of the International Civil Rights Museum).

They bought a few personal items and school supplies before finding their way to the lunch counter reserved for white customers. In doing so, they "crossed a line" from where black people were supposed to stand and eat. They each found a stool and ordered some coffee.

The waitress, a white woman, refused to serve them. One of the students, Franklin McCain, asked the woman a question, “You just served me at a counter two feet away. Why is it that you serve me at one counter and deny me at another?”

By Feb. 5, the number of people "sitting in" grew to more than 300. Other young people, hearing about the four students who started the Greensboro Sit In, began to have similar protests in places like Durham, Raleigh, Winston Salem, High Point, Orangeburg, Rock Hill and Nashville. By the end of the month, there were sit-in campaigns in at least 31 cities in eight southern states. Other demonstrations followed at lunch counters in the north and south alike.